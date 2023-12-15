Personnel note: Kevin Jenkins joins Strategos Group

National management consultancy Strategos Group is bringing on Kevin Jenkins as Director of Enterprise Growth and Investments.

“One of the most important but often overlooked considerations when evaluating a new role is not just what you will be working on, but also who you will be doing it with,” Jenkins said. “I’m thrilled to join such an entrepreneurial team and build upon their ‘laboratory culture’ that celebrates experimentation and learning — all while helping EdTech companies to transform the way the world learns.”

Jenkins brings the firm buy- and sell-side experience, having led investment committees and mergers and acquisitions transactions. He has overseen financing, fundraising, pricing strategies and strategic partnerships for organizations ranging from startups to national enterprises.

“Kevin is a leader with deep expertise, abilities, and intentionality. His arrival furthers our mission of providing unmistakable client value and serves as a cornerstone addition to our newest endeavors in support of founders throughout the investment and M&A journey,” Strategos Group Managing Partner Adam Giery said.

“Kevin’s arrival furthers our subject matter expertise in the education sector and bolsters our investment within the Tampa community. We’re grateful to Kevin and his wife Jasmine for their trust in our team and belief in our vision.”

Jenkins has more than a decade of experience working in various strategy, finance and corporate development roles across the financial services, public sector consulting, crypto and EdTech industries.

Before joining Strategos, he worked at DreamBox Learning in corporate development and partnerships, where he played a pivotal role in designing and scaling its inorganic growth process.

“Kevin was invaluable to our DreamBox Learning Executive Team during a critical growth phase, adding market-forward analysis and insights during multiple M&A transactions,” said Jessica Kuperberg, former General Counsel and VP Corporate Development at DreamBox. “…. Kevin’s financial acumen not only guided us through complex negotiations but also ensured that our decisions were both fiscally sound and aligned with our long-term objectives. His contributions positioned DreamBox at the forefront of the EdTech market, ensuring positive returns for both students and shareholders.”

The hire was also praised by Ryan Whittemore, a Partner and CIO at notable Tampa-based venture capital firm Florida Funders.

“Strategos is a strong organization in the EdTech advisory world, and the addition of Kevin Jenkins only adds to the arsenal. Having worked with Kevin for several years, he brings a great combination of passion for EdTech, industry knowledge, and financial acumen. I refer many EdTech companies to Strategos and this only increases my confidence in the deep team Adam Giery is assembling,” Whittemore said.