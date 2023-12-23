Ron DeSantis wants supporters to have a ‘stress-free holiday’

A new fundraising appeal from the Ron DeSantis presidential campaign speaks to a Christmas cash crunch among his base.

“You deserve better than stressing over what you can afford for your family at Christmas, at Hannukah (SIC), or in the middle of the summer. You should never be under this much strain because of the leaders you trusted to elect,” DeSantis promised Saturday.

“We will take back control of our destiny, and enjoy the financial freedom that used to be attainable in this country. As your President, I promise you I will never stop fighting to get you the stress-free holiday season that’s been taken away from you for so many years now.”

The holiday message was followed up by a fundraising pitch, in which the campaign “pre-checked the monthly donor box on our fundraising page.”

“Monthly donors make a HUGE difference for our team and help ups (SIC) plan ahead,” the email notes.

The Governor’s campaign has spoken to its financial struggles more of late. This includes an email appealing to supporters to travel to Iowa to try to motivate people in the caucuses, but with a reminder those travelers shouldn’t expect the campaign to compensate for associated expenses.

“If you’re not comfortable with the possibility of paying your own way, we completely understand. We will do our best to connect you with others joining us from out of state and those who are local to help defray transport and hotel costs.”