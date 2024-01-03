January 2, 2024
Ron DeSantis says Martha’s Vineyard flights were a Christian act
Image via DeSantis campaign.

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 2, 20243min5

Ron DeSantis Iowa
Religious conservatives in Iowa have concerns about the 2022 decision.

Florida’s Governor is defending his administration’s transport of undocumented immigrants to Massachusetts, which some critics have described as “human trafficking,” as compatible with the teachings of Jesus Christ.

Ron DeSantis was asked Tuesday about shipping migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard. Told that some Iowa Christian conservatives didn’t see that as a “Christian-like effort,” the Governor rejected that argument.

“Well, actually, I mean, I don’t think that that’s a good analysis,” the 2024 presidential candidate said on WOWT.

DeSantis described the migrants as “basically destitute,” claiming President Joe Biden was “letting them in and they’re basically on the streets.”

“And so they were transported to a sanctuary jurisdiction of Martha’s Vineyard partially because the policy should be, they shouldn’t come in illegally, period. But if Biden is letting him in, they should go to sanctuary jurisdictions,” DeSantis said.

Central to the scheme was a Texas woman named Perla Huerta, who recruited migrants from Texas to fly under the promise of help with immigration claims and job services.

During the interview Tuesday, DeSantis was pressed about the mechanics of the 2022 flights, with the interviewer asking why he was flying people from Texas to Massachusetts.

The Governor elided the precise details of the migrants’ flight itinerary, contending “they did come to Florida and then they were taken from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard.” The flights did stop in Florida, but ultimately went on to Massachusetts.

During Tuesday’s interview, DeSantis repeated his claim that Martha’s Vineyard was a sanctuary jurisdiction in the interview, one adjudicated by fact checkers in 2022 as “misleading.

The Governor has blamed the Massachusetts community for “advertising” its interest in hosting undocumented immigrants previously, but didn’t use that language here.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

5 comments

  • Ocean Joe

    January 2, 2024 at 8:44 pm

    It was a low life stunt, complete with Republican treachery and lies to lure those people, and they are people..onto the plane. Ron’s scumbaggery rivals that of another Martha’s Vineyard visitor, the dearly departed Ted Kennedy who couldn’t drive across that bridge.

  • PeterH

    January 2, 2024 at 8:44 pm

    Wingnut spin strategies are weapons in the Republican arsenal to win the support from fake Christians and MAGA thugs.

  • ScienceBLVR

    January 2, 2024 at 8:49 pm

    That’s what Iowan religious conservatives have concerns about with DeSantis’s decision making? Flying migrants to Martha’s? Thats it? God save us from the delusional Jesus freaks…

  • Biden is Lost

    January 2, 2024 at 9:06 pm

    That’s my card carrying Republican registered Gancarski with another pro De Santis article. Gancarski works for Soros and would love to be at The New York Times.

    • MH/Duuuval

      January 2, 2024 at 9:27 pm

      Sure, blame the messenger.

Categories