Ron DeSantis says he’d debate Iowa opponents if he was in Donald Trump’s position

Ron DeSantis claims he would debate other candidates in Iowa even if he had a massive lead like Donald Trump does in polls.

During an interview Tuesday on Fox News, the 2024 presidential candidate questioned why the former President won’t appear on the stage with his opponents.

“Yes, I would debate because that’s what you do. This is about the people. It’s not about you. And look, he’s got a situation where he gets up a lot of air cover from cable networks, including this one,” DeSantis said on “The Ingraham Angle.”

“I get that. And so from a strategic perspective. But the question is, is that the right thing to do? No, the right thing to do is to stand and talk about your record. Why shouldn’t he have to answer questions?”

The Governor acknowledged that “if you go by polling, it hasn’t hurt” Trump not to debate, but he added that voters “do expect you to answer those questions.”

Indeed, polling is lopsided.

The Race to the White House average of Iowa surveys shows Trump with 52% support, with DeSantis at 18% and Haley at 16%.

Ironically, the last time DeSantis ran for office, during his 2022 re-election campaign, challenger Charlie Crist was vexed by the incumbent not being willing to debate more than once.

And the 2024 campaign was a talking point then also.

The Governor floundered when Crist asked him if he intended to stay in office the full second term if elected, given the rumors that DeSantis was eyeing a run for the White House.

“I have a question for you,” Crist asked DeSantis. “If you’re running for Governor, why don’t you look in the eyes of the people of the state of Florida and say to them that if you’re re-elected, you will serve a full four-year term as Governor.”

DeSantis did not directly answer that question, of course. But now the answer is evident.