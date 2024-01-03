January 2, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis says he’d debate Iowa opponents if he was in Donald Trump’s position

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 2, 20243min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron and Casey DeSantis can’t decide what kind of dog they want

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis promises national model civics curriculum if he becomes President

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 1.2.24 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

DeSantis Fox Mediabuzz
'Why shouldn't he have to answer questions?'

Ron DeSantis claims he would debate other candidates in Iowa even if he had a massive lead like Donald Trump does in polls.

During an interview Tuesday on Fox News, the 2024 presidential candidate questioned why the former President won’t appear on the stage with his opponents.

“Yes, I would debate because that’s what you do.  This is about the people. It’s not about you. And look, he’s got a situation where he gets up a lot of air cover from cable networks, including this one,” DeSantis said on “The Ingraham Angle.”

“I get that. And so from a strategic perspective. But the question is, is that the right thing to do? No, the right thing to do is to stand and talk about your record. Why shouldn’t he have to answer questions?”

The Governor acknowledged that “if you go by polling, it hasn’t hurt” Trump not to debate, but he added that voters “do expect you to answer those questions.”

Indeed, polling is lopsided.

The Race to the White House average of Iowa surveys shows Trump with 52% support, with DeSantis at 18% and Haley at 16%.

Ironically, the last time DeSantis ran for office, during his 2022 re-election campaign, challenger Charlie Crist was vexed by the incumbent not being willing to debate more than once.

And the 2024 campaign was a talking point then also.

The Governor floundered when Crist asked him if he intended to stay in office the full second term if elected, given the rumors that DeSantis was eyeing a run for the White House.

“I have a question for you,” Crist asked DeSantis. “If you’re running for Governor, why don’t you look in the eyes of the people of the state of Florida and say to them that if you’re re-elected, you will serve a full four-year term as Governor.”

DeSantis did not directly answer that question, of course. But now the answer is evident.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon and Casey DeSantis can't decide what kind of dog they want

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories