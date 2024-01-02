Ron and Casey DeSantis can’t decide what kind of dog they want

The First Couple have some fundamental disagreements about what kind of dog they eventually will get.

During an interview Tuesday with Iowa’s KCCI, Ron DeSantis revealed that he and Casey DeSantis haven’t figured out what breed of puppy would best suit their daughter Mamie, who got a “toy doggie on a leash” as she is “practicing” for a real dog, expected to be procured a “year from now.”

“I want a Lab,” DeSantis said. “I like the golden lab actually. You know what? I like the black labs too. They’re very good. But my wife wanted maybe something a little smaller and so we’ll see.”

Regardless of the DeSantis divergence on whether to go with a Labrador Retriever or a more pint-sized pooch, the Governor is confident it will all work out well in the end.

“So it is going to happen. There’s some details that need to be ironed out between now and then. But I think you can have a safe assumption that, that our kids are going to be helping us raise another puppy.”

DeSantis had previously suggested the new dog would have to wait until he was elected President.

“I know that the one thing that we will do is we will procure ourselves a doggie for the kids because they’ve been asking for one. And so that would be probably the opportune time to be able to do it. And I think that that would be a lot of fun for them,” DeSantis said in Ankeny, Iowa.

However, he also said the Governor’s Mansion had a “big yard” and that if the First Family got a Lab, it could “run around” and “have a lot of fun,” so it’s clear that even if DeSantis somehow doesn’t become President, there may be a path to pet ownership yet.