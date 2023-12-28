‘Doggie’ for Ron DeSantis’ kids will have to wait until he’s in the White House

Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested Thursday that an impending poochie purchase for the First Family might be delayed until he finds a new job.

“I know that the one thing that we will do is we will procure ourselves a doggie for the kids because they’ve been asking for one. And so that would be probably the opportune time to be able to do it. And I think that that would be a lot of fun for them,” DeSantis said in Ankeny, Iowa.

The Governor’s offhand admission that he did not get his children a dog for Christmas suggests they were likely disappointed, given a seeming hint on national television that a Very Good Boy might have been heading to the Governor’s Mansion this week.

“The thing is: we’ve got a big yard now at the Governor’s residence. I mean, you know, we absolutely could get a Lab and let them run around and they’d have a lot of fun,” DeSantis said during an interview on Newsmax that ran before Christmas.

During that same interview, the Governor cast aspersions on the current President, suggesting his dogs were violent because they lacked stimulation.

“You know, the Bidens’ dog biting people, that’s because he’s not getting exercise. Like, you’ve got to be able to do that,” DeSantis said.

The President has attempted to keep both Major and Commander at the White House, but the German Shepherds both attacked staff and Secret Service before their removal.

It remains to be seen how a President DeSantis would handle dogs in the nation’s premier residence. But it’s clear, at least at this point, that the Governor has no plans to bring a dog into the First Family.