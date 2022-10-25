Charlie Crist renews call for more Ron DeSantis debates

Behind in most polls of the race, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist wants two more debates with Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Crist and DeSantis debated Monday night in South Florida, the sole debate DeSantis agreed to in the 2022 campaign being on what Crist called the “conservative Sinclair network.” That debate itself was rescheduled, after being postponed in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
With just two weeks left until the vote is counted, Crist is urging the incumbent to reconsider. This isn’t a new stance for Crist, who sought multiple debates to no avail earlier in the campaign.
“One hour was apparently not enough time for Ron DeSantis to answer some simple questions, like whether he will stay in the job for four years and whether he will ban abortion outright,” said Crist. “I know he had a rough night, but I’m happy to give him a do-over because the people of Florida deserve to hear him answer those questions.”
Crist’s statement references a couple of moments where the famously loquacious DeSantis proved less than articulate.
The Governor floundered when Crist asked him if he intended to stay in office the full second term if elected, given the rumors that DeSantis is eyeing a run for the White House in 2024.
“I have a question for you,” Crist asked DeSantis Monday. “If you’re running for Governor, why don’t you look in the eyes of the people of the state of Florida and say to them that if you’re re-elected, you will serve a full four-year term as Governor.”
DeSantis’ abortion comments were likewise framed as opaque by Crist, who has devoted a lot of General Election messaging to undoing the state’s new law that bans abortion after the 15th week of gestation, without exceptions for rape or incest.
We’ve reached out to the DeSantis campaign for comment, and will update if response is provided.
David In Shoreline
October 25, 2022 at 1:41 pm
Sorry Charlie, you aren’t getting another debate. Governor DeSantis is busy with hurricane recovery. Just out of curiosity, if you had gotten a second debate which party did you plan on representing? I assume you’ll switch parties again after that horrible performance last night.
October 25, 2022 at 1:46 pm
October 25, 2022 at 1:44 pm
October 25, 2022 at 2:12 pm
“The Governor floundered when Crist asked him if he intended to stay in office the full second term if elected, given the rumors that DeSantis is eyeing a run for the White House in 2024.”
Mr. Gancarski, you didn’t do your research. Both campaigns agreed to not ask each other questions. What you saw was DeSantis letting to moderator do her job– and Quirantes did that.
October 25, 2022 at 2:19 pm
After Crist kept breaking the agreed upon rules, and his clowns in the audience couldn’t stay quiet for more than 2 minutes, I would say DeSantis would be crazy to agree to another one with this idiot.
October 25, 2022 at 2:23 pm
October 25, 2022 at 2:32 pm
