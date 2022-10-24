October 24, 2022
Ron DeSantis won’t say he intends to serve full second term

“It's not a tough question. It's a fair question. But he won't answer it.”

Florida’s Governor will not say he will serve a full four-year term if re-elected.

On Monday night, Ron DeSantis refused to answer a direct question by Charlie Crist in the sole debate of the 2022 gubernatorial campaign.

“Aren’t you supposed to be helping us the entire four years instead of just the last year? And Ron, you talk about Joe Biden a lot. I understand. You think you’re going to be running against him. I can see where you might get confused.”

“But you’re running for Governor. You’re running for Governor. I have a question for you: If you’re running for Governor, why don’t you look in the eyes of the people of the state of Florida and say to them that if you’re re-elected, you will serve a full four-year term as Governor.”

The crowd popped as DeSantis stayed silent.

“Yes or no,” Crist hectored. “Yes or no? Ron? Will you serve a full four-year term if you’re re-elected as Governor of Florida?”

DeSantis said something inaudible.

“It’s not a tough question; it’s a fair question. But he won’t answer it.”

The 2024 question continues to recur for DeSantis, who polls competitively with Donald Trump in Primary polls. However, he continues to be coy when reporters ask him if he will run in 2024.

“Everyone wants to talk about me in Florida,” DeSantis crowed this spring. “Like, I’m just sitting here, little ol’ me, doing my job!”

