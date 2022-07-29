Ron DeSantis tops Donald Trump in national 2024 poll when first and second choices combined

A fresh national survey offers new evidence of Ron DeSantis’ viability if he runs for President in 2024.

A Suffolk University/USA TODAY survey shows DeSantis ahead of Trump in hypothetical presidential preference Primary polling that combined first and second choices among possible candidates.

When first and second choices were combined, DeSantis was ahead of all potential candidates, including former President Donald Trump. Sixty-four percent of respondents favored DeSantis in one of the top two slots, which put the Governor 7 points above Trump.

Other candidates lagged. Former Vice President Mike Pence drew 17% support when first and second choice balloting was added up, while former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley garnered 15% “top-two” support.

DeSantis was not able to dethrone Trump as the top choice overall for 2024, however.

In first-choice balloting only, Trump led the field, but without a clear majority of poll respondents. The former President was the choice of 43% of the question’s 414 respondents, with 34% preferring DeSantis. Another 8% were undecided, with Pence drawing 7% for a distant third place.

Although Trump still has a strong plurality of first-choice backers, this polling offers still more evidence that a significant amount of likely Primary voters are ruling out the former President altogether.

DeSantis topped second-choice balloting, with 32% support. That’s more than double the backing of any other potential candidate. Trump’s second-choice 16% was good for a distant second place to DeSantis, with Haley and Pence just three and five points behind the former President.

The Suffolk University/USA Today poll is the latest bit of positive polling news for the Governor. A four-state battleground survey conducted this week by the John Bolton Super PAC showed DeSantis ahead in two of those states.

While neighboring Georgia may not have been that major a surprise, DeSantis’ hypothetical lead in Ohio is the latest example that the Florida Governor may have national appeal among GOP Primary voters. However, he continues to be coy when reporters ask him if he’s going to run in 2024.