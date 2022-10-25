Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist dig barbs in lone gubernatorial debate

In a night filled with insults, a jeering crowd, and two candidates who found little common ground, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist shared the stage for the first and only time of the 2022 gubernatorial campaign Monday.

Although both candidates shook hands at the debate’s conclusion, the barbs jabbed at each other are set to linger for the next two weeks until Election Day on Nov. 8.

DeSantis is the the front-runner in the race and eyes a ticket to four more years in the Governor’s Mansion, running on a record of Florida’s economic strength and furthering conservative values. For Crist, a former Congressman and Republican Governor, Monday night’s debate was an opportunity to tell voters DeSantis lacks the demeanor to lead Florida and the willingness to commit to another full four years as Governor.

In the opening third of the debate, Crist directly asked DeSantis whether he would commit to four years as Governor, playing up widespread speculation that DeSantis intends to challenge President Joe Biden in 2024 for the White House. The Governor did not answer the question — and the moderator noted that the candidates agreed to not ask each other questions — but DeSantis hung a pregnant pause before delivering an answer in his own way.

“The only worn out, old donkey I’m looking to put out to pasture is Charlie Crist,” DeSantis said.

While abortion surged as a top issue for voters this summer after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the economy has retaken center stage as a priority, swinging polls back in Republicans’ favor.

On the economy, citing a letter to the Governor that Crist co-signed at the height of the pandemic, DeSantis said Crist would have shut down businesses and schools had he been in charge.

“I took a lot of flack in the process, but through it all, I was always more concerned about protecting your job than I was about saving my own,” DeSantis said. “I took the arrows so you wouldn’t have to.”

While DeSantis touted his position as pro-business and the number of people moving their lives and work to the Sunshine State, Crist noted the industries the Republican Governor has attacked throughout his term.

“I’m not the Governor who attacked Walt Disney World because they dared to express their point of view. I’m not the Governor who attacked the cruise industry because I just wanted to make sure that their customers weren’t sick before they got on the boat. That’s you,” Crist said, his words directed at the Republican incumbent. “You’re the most anti-business Governor I’ve ever seen.”

Crist also noted the 82,000 people who have died from COVID-19 in Florida, putting it in the top 15 per capita.

“When you look at the Thanksgiving table, one of those empty seats is probably one of those people for many families watching tonight,” Crist said.

Crist made abortion his theme of the night, constantly pivoting his arguments to a women’s right to choose and criticizing DeSantis for signing a 15-week abortion ban into law that doesn’t include exceptions for rape or incest. When asked about abortion, DeSantis said he was proud of that law and noted Crist’s history as a Republican who was once self-described as pro-life.

“Is this an honest change of heart or is this a guy that’s going to shift with whatever wind he needs to to try to keep his political career live?” DeSantis asked.

One place both candidates found common ground was that the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter, whose life was spared by a South Florida jury this month, should have received the death penalty. DeSantis promised to have the Legislature change state law to prevent one juror from having veto power over the death penalty.