In new 2024 poll, Ron DeSantis better than Donald Trump against Joe Biden among Florida voters

Though former President Donald Trump continues to hint at a third run for the White House, Florida voters would prefer a different Republican.

That’s one takeaway from fresh polling from Florida Atlantic University, which sized up head to head contests between President Joe Biden against both Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Biden lost to both in the poll of potential 2024 battles, but DeSantis had a larger advantage edged than Trump.

DeSantis took 48% support, with 42% for Biden. An additional 5% of voters were undecided, and 3% wanted another option.

Trump mustered just 45%, four points over Biden, at 41%. An additional 11% of voters wanted another choice, and 3% were undecided.

FBI intrigue surrounding the former President’s record retention, meanwhile, doesn’t matter to Florida voters.

“Around 34% of the voters indicate that the recent FBI search of Mar-a-Lago make them less likely to support Donald Trump if he runs for election in 2024, while 33% indicate it will make them more likely to support him and 33% indicate that it will not make a difference,” read the FAU release accompanying the poll.

The survey of 719 registered voters was conducted between Oct. 12-16. It has a margin of error of +/- 3.65 percentage points. It is the latest in a series of polls that show DeSantis holding his own and then some with the former President, whose endorsement proved pivotal to him winning the nomination for Governor four years ago.

An August poll from the University of North Florida’s Public Opinion Research Lab showed DeSantis marginally ahead in a hypothetical 2024 GOP Primary, with 47% support compared to 45% for the former President. An additional 7% of the 671 Republican respondents couldn’t choose between Trump and the Governor.

Other favorable Florida surveys also date from this summer.

Naples-based Victory Insights showed DeSantis ahead of Donald Trump 61% to 39% back in July, when respondents leaning to one candidate or another are forced to choose a side.

A survey of 656 likely Republican voters also released in July by Blueprint Polling shows DeSantis the choice of 51% when voters who lean one way or another are considered, with a 12-point lead over Trump at 39%.