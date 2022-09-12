Charlie Crist agrees to three debates, confirms at least one matchup against Ron DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist have settled on at least one debate after the Democratic challenger RSVP’d to three prospective debates.
Crist’s list includes the prominent “Before You Vote” Debate as well as the WPEC CBS 12 West Palm Beach Debate and the Decision 2022 Debate. However, the “Before You Vote” Debate is a hollow pledge, as Gov. Ron DeSantis will not participate in that debate, the only set to broadcast statewide.
However, DeSantis has agreed to participate in at least one debate, the debate hosted by WPEC CBS 12, a TV station owned by the conservative Sinclair Broadcast Group. The debate will air Oct. 12.
“I look forward to debating Ron DeSantis and holding him accountable for his extremist, anti-choice, billionaire donor agenda,” Crist said in a statement first obtained by Florida Politics. “If Ron DeSantis wants to take away more of our freedoms and rights, the least he can do is show up and tell Florida voters and why.”
DeSantis participated in the “Before You Vote” Debate against former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum during the 2018 gubernatorial race. The debate is the longest-running, non-partisan televised debate series in Florida’s modern history.
The Decision 2022 Debate is hosted by Spectrum News, Tampa Bay Times, Orlando Sentinel and South Florida Sun Sentinel.
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has indicated his intention to debate Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings in the senatorial version of the “Before You Vote” Debate, scheduled for Oct. 18.
The General Election will take place Nov. 8.
Crist, a former Congressman and Governor, resigned from the U.S. House at the end of last month to focus on the gubernatorial campaign.
Crist was elected Governor in 2006 as a Republican. He also mounted an unsuccessful bid to retake the Governor’s Mansion from then-Gov. Rick Scott in his first campaign as a Democrat.
Polls show a potentially close race between DeSantis and Crist. Recent surveys put DeSantis’ lead between 3 and 5 points.
8 comments
Charlie Crist
September 12, 2022 at 5:46 am
Vote for me. Together we can defeat mini orange Hitler and his neo nazi supporters here in Florida. We fired Orange Hitler, now let’s get rid of mini Hitler.
Hope
September 12, 2022 at 6:31 am
The sad state of the Democratic Party campaign strategy. They have no accomplishments to run on. So they deflect on negativity, scare tactics, name calling, to draw attention away from their mismanagement and corruption.
Voters don’t like what they see and will vote them out resoundingly. Then there will be impeachments, investigations and consequences.
Liz Cheney was only the beginning. Next up Warnock and Fetterman..
Bye-Done.
Elliott Offen
September 12, 2022 at 5:59 am
“Can’t we just not have election and make some sick billionaire maniac dictator for life?” – The GOP
Ocean Joe
September 12, 2022 at 6:35 am
Impeach Biden is going to have to buy a bigger truck so he can fit that bumper sticker on it.
Impeach Biden
September 12, 2022 at 6:46 am
Good morning Ocean. Conservatives can’t place bumper stickers on our cars or place political signs in our yards as leftist lunatics will key / damage our cars or show up to our houses and protest and threaten us. Just ask members of the Supreme Court. We will show up on Nov 8 though and give Ron DeSantis another four years. I agree with Hope. How is it that Fetterman is even in contention for US Senate in Pennsylvania?
Hope
September 12, 2022 at 6:40 am
I don’t think Americans are going to vote your way. They don’t like the Commander in Chief being a Trafficker in Chief or getting our servicemen killed in Afghanistan because of the incompetence and mismanagement, the fallen economy, the baby formula shortage, the supply chain interruptions, inflation, high price of gas, causing the war in the Ukraine, ties to China, Hunter Biden’s laptop, weaponizing the Department of Justice, the corruption in the FBI.
Warnock is using his campaign funds for lawsuits that are being filed against him and Fetterman is mentally and physically incapable to serve because of his medical condition. Not withstanding his abysmal record as a former mayor that put the town into extinction where houses are selling for only $3,000 for a four bedroom two bathroom home. Voters have had enough of the Democratic Party nonsense.
ScienceBLVR
September 12, 2022 at 6:42 am
Deep down, the only reason a politician wont debate is that they are just plain chicken. DeSantis is not only a bully but a big fat sissy, too. He’s the big man when he is attacking teachers, companies, women, high school kids, etc, but when it comes to matching wits with Charley, he hides behind the curtain- and it isn’t because he’s a wizard, that’s for sure.
Impeach Biden
September 12, 2022 at 6:49 am
You are incorrect. Just like Debbie Wasserman-Schultz in District 23. She rarely debates anyone because she is always (unfortunately) a cinch for re-election here in the People’s Republic of Broward County. Yes the rag paper “Sun-Sentinel is calling out DeSantis but never says a word on why Debbie doesn’t debate. Now why is that?