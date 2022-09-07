Poll puts Ron DeSantis under 50%, but still leading Charlie Crist

Another poll shows Gov. Ron DeSantis with a small lead over Charlie Crist. And this one pegs the incumbent Republican with less than majority support. But it still finds many factors favoring the Governor’s re-election in November.

New data from Susquehanna Polling and Research shows DeSantis leading with 47% with his Democratic challenger pulling in 43%. That puts the difference between the candidates within the poll’s 4.3 percentage point margin of error.

But unlike a poll of the Senate race, it at least shows growing support for DeSantis in the wake of a high-profile Democratic Primary won by Crist. Pollsters last year found DeSantis leading Crist 46% to 43% in a hypothetical matchup last year.

The fresh poll, first released to Real Clear Politics, finds some good news for Crist, with 36% of independent and no-party voters choosing him, compared to 31% who break for DeSantis. That leaves a third of independent voters undecided, and 10% of all likely voters still on the fence.

But a look at favorability ratings suggests DeSantis still holds an edge.

“These undecided Independents could break for DeSantis because 45% of Independents view DeSantis favorably, while they view Crist more unfavorably (than favorably) by a 39:32 margin,” wrote pollster Jim Lee in a polling memo.

The fact Crist sits seven points underwater jives with an AARP-commissioned poll published the same day as the Susquehanna poll. DeSantis, meanwhile, boasts a positive standing with 50% of voters while 43% hold a negative view of him.

That’s a major change from four years ago when a lesser-known DeSantis ran for an open seat in the Governor’s mansion.

“According to exit polling in 2018, DeSantis lost Independents to his then-opponent (Gillum) by a 54:44 margin,” Lee wrote, “so if DeSantis overperforms with Independents it could cement his margin of victory.”

On issues, the economy and inflation loom large with the electorate, with 54% of voters listing it as a motivating issue to vote. But a growing number of voters say they feel concerned with cultural issues like abortion and gun control, concerns of 44% of voters. Immigration is a motivator for 26% of the electorate, the poll shows.