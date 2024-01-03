Joseph Ladapo requests some COVID-19 vaccines stop; feds decline

Florida’s Surgeon General issued a request to halt the administration of some Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for COVID-19. But federal officials have rejected the request.

The Florida Department of Health Wednesday released a letter dated Dec. 6 that Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo sent to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Ladapo sent the letter to FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf and CDC Director Mandy Cohen.

“I am writing to you to address the recent discovery of host cell DNA fragments within the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. This raises concerns regarding the presence of nucleic acid contaminants,” Ladapo stated in his letter.

The Florida Department of Health listed some of the issues with the vaccines and the threat to human DNA including:

— DNA integration could theoretically impact the human genes, which can transform a healthy cell into a cancerous cell.

— DNA integration may result in chromosomal instability.

— The Guidance for Industry discusses biodistribution of DNA vaccines and how such integration could affect unintended parts of the body including blood, heart, brain, liver, kidney, bone marrow, ovaries, testes, lung, draining lymph nodes, spleen, the site of administration and subcutis at injection site.

The FDA on Dec. 14 responded to Ladapo’s request to halt the vaccines by stating there was “no evidence” to support the concerns.

But Ladapo countered the federal position Wednesday.

“The FDA’s response does not provide data or evidence that the DNA integration assessments they recommended,” Ladapo said.

The Florida Surgeon General, frustrated at the rejection by federal agencies, issued an advisory to health professionals in the state who handle COVID-19 vaccines.

“Providers concerned about patient health risks associated with COVID-19 should prioritize patient access to non-mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and treatment. It is my hope that, in regard to COVID-19, the FDA will one day seriously consider its regulatory responsibility to protect human health, including the integrity of the human genome,” Ladapo said.