Ron DeSantis, Joseph Ladapo push back after confrontation with hostile questioner in Jacksonville

Florida’s Governor and Surgeon General came to Jacksonville to talk COVID-19, but ended up talking about the killing of three Black people by a White gunman with swastikas drawn on his AR-15.
However, the state leaders had more criticism for the man asking about how state laws led to an avoidable racist mass murder than they did for the killer himself.
In Jacksonville, Ron DeSantis and Joseph Ladapo each responded to a questioner who led off his comments by saying he didn’t “agree” with all the Governor’s policies, specifically regarding the gun laws that allow “weapons to be put in the street” brandished by “immature and hateful people.”
“You have allowed people to hunt people like me in broad daylight,” the questioner said.
“Well, listen, excuse me, I’m not going to let you accuse me of committing criminal activity. I am not going to take that,” DeSantis said, before suggesting that the killer should not have had a gun to start with because of mental issues.
“That guy was Baker Acted,” DeSantis said. “He should have been ruled ineligible, but they didn’t involuntarily commit him.”
The back-and-forth continued while the speaker was being escorted out of the brew pub.
“You don’t get to come here and blame me for some madman,” DeSantis said. “That is not appropriate and I’m not going to accept it.”
After the event wrapped, Ladapo had his say, contending that the speaker had mental problems that overshadowed his message, while extolling the Governor’s “wonderful heart” and saying DeSantis was only blamed because he was “not the same color as these people.”
“What happened here was tragic and, you know, unfortunately the guy, the gentleman was obviously … I shouldn’t call him a gentleman. He was obviously crazy. Right? He was completely disconnected and he was insane, he was insane,” the state’s lead doctor said, seemingly referring to the shooter.
Ladapo said “there’s politics with trying to connect that,” adding that he believes that’s “just totally crazy as the Governor was saying,” and that DeSantis is a “good man.”
“My wife and I would never have left our state of California to come to the state if we didn’t, if he wasn’t a good man,” Ladapo said.
The Surgeon General called it “terrible that people take advantage of the fact that he’s a different color from the poor victims of that tragedy to try and tie him into something.”
“It’s immoral and unfortunately it’s reflective of what we’ve been seeing for, you know, for many years, but certainly during the pandemic where people hide reality and they spin it and they try and make you buy what they’re trying to sell you. And it’s not true. It’s a total lie, and they try and take advantage of the Governor just because he’s not the same color as these people,” Ladapo said.
Ladapo added that DeSantis “has a wonderful heart” and said “it’s terrible that they do that and it’s terrible that they get to get away with it so often just because he’s not the same color as the people who were harmed.”
“That’s the truth,” he concluded. “That’s the truth.”
The Governor came to Jacksonville for a vigil last month after the racist murder. He was jeered by some members of the crowd, before City Council member Ju’Coby Pittman urged the crowd to quiet down. DeSantis vowed to offer financial help to boost the security of Edward Waters College, where the “scumbag” gunman tried to go before he went to the store.
Pittman, a Democrat, has taken criticism since. She has contended the Governor was “not invited to speak” and has condemned “armchair generals, extreme right-wing politicians who created policies for racists and gun-toting White supremacists to thrive.”
6 comments
Silly Wabbit
September 7, 2023 at 11:37 am
Ladapo kwazy.
My Take
September 7, 2023 at 11:55 am
And probably walks like a duck tòo.
JD
September 7, 2023 at 11:41 am
He got called out because of his action and inaction and then wants to deflect angrily like a man-child.
Perhaps he is worried he is guilty of criminal negligence?
Accusations are oft omissions.
In watching the video I love how the guy was asked to leave because Ronald McDonald could not handle the tough questions andLapado likes to stripe his 2 cents with platitudes. Sure you like him, he fronted you a job for almost 1/2 $1M.
Dale A Arnold
September 7, 2023 at 11:49 am
You hit the nail on the head!
Dale A Arnold
September 7, 2023 at 11:46 am
Ron DeSantis a good man? Sure and lucifer is a good angel!! Up is down and evil is good…
Earl Pitts "Political Science Go-To-Guru" American
September 7, 2023 at 12:22 pm
Leftists are such disgusting raciest and hateful people. Why are you all the root of all evil in this our Great Nation?
Leftists everywhere are ordered to hang their fool heads in shame for the remainder of the day in order to atone for your wicked ways.
Forgive them Esteemed Florida Surgeon General Ladapo for they know not what they do.
Thank you Dook 4 Brains Leftists,
I shall pray for you,
EPA