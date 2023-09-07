EMILYs List endorses Debbie Mucarsel-Powell for Senate

One of the nation’s top pro-abortion rights groups is putting its support behind former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell’s Senate campaign.

EMILYs List announced it has endorsed the Miami Democrat’s bid to challenge U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s re-election.

“This election, we know that radical anti-choice Republicans will do everything they can to take back control of the Senate and pass a dangerous national abortion ban,” said EMILYs List President Laphonza Butler.

“But we also know that Floridians are ready for a senator who will fight for their rights, and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell is that fighter. EMILYs List has been proud to support Mucarsel-Powell in her past service to Florida in Congress, and we are thrilled to endorse her once again. Her commitment to reproductive freedom, affordable health care, and civil rights for all will ensure that Floridians have a Senator who is truly representing their interests in Washington.”

Mucarsel-Powell on social media welcomed the support.

“I’m honored to have the strong support of EMILYs List,” she posted on X. “Our economy, rights, and democracy are all on the line — it’s time to fire Rick Scott and deliver for Floridians.”

Mucarsel-Powell last month announced she would run against Scott. She’s currently in a Democratic Primary. Former congressional candidate Phil Ehr has also launched a campaign and former U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson has a campaign account open as well.

That makes the support from EMILYs List unsurprising, as the group backs Democratic women candidate and Mucrasel-Powell is the only woman currently running for the Democratic nod.

Mucarsel-Powell has rallied support from a number of institutional voices within Democratic politics. She previously served two years in Congress after unseating Republican U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo in 2018. She lost re-election in 2020 to now-U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez, a Miami Republican.

EMILYs List stressed Mucarsel-Powell’s background as the first South American immigrant elected to Congress. The former Congresswoman was born in Ecuador.

Outside her public service, Mucarsel-Powell has also worked at Florida International University’s Colleges of Health and Medicine as associate dean and at Giffords as a senior advisor.