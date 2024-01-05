Ron DeSantis ready to dump firearm purchase waiting periods

Ron DeSantis says he is ready to make gun purchases “instant” without background checks.

The Florida Governor told CNN viewers Thursday that for “law-abiding citizens” there should be no waiting period, when asked about a House bill that would eliminate the current three-day interregnum.

“I think that the background check should be instant. You have the thing, somebody goes, you can run them and you can see if there’s a criminal conviction, if they’re a felon, then obviously they ping. If they have mental health adjudication, then of course they’re going to ping. But I think you want it to be instant background checks. And so that’s what I support.”

“I think it should be instant,” DeSantis added. “I think it should be instant background checks (for) law abiding citizens exercising their rights. You shouldn’t have to be on a mandatory waiting period. Instant checks would do the job.”

Rep. Joel Rudman’s HB 17 would change statute regarding the waiting period, which currently encompasses three days or a completed background check, to whichever is completed earlier.