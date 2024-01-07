Joe Biden will address State of the Union in a moment the House Speaker calls a great challenge for the United States

President Joe Biden will give his annual State of the Union address on March 7.
In a letter sent to the White House on Saturday, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., extended the formal invitation for Biden to speak to a joint session of Congress. Johnson said he was inviting Biden “in this moment of great challenge for our country.” On X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Biden accepted. “Looking forward to it, Mr. Speaker,” the President said.
This will be the first State of the Union for Johnson as Speaker, who traditionally sits behind the President and to his left during the address to Congress. This year’s speech will offer an opportunity for Biden to detail his broader vision and policy priorities as he campaigns for reelection in November.
Notably, Biden’s address is scheduled for after a pair of critical deadlines to avert a government shutdown.
Biden’s March 7 address would be the latest that a President has delivered the State of the Union since 1934, when President Franklin D. Roosevelt revived the practice of giving the annual speech in person. Before this year, the latest that a State of the Union had been given was in 2022, when Biden delivered it on March 1 of that year, according to the Congressional Research Service.
It was also his first State of the Union in front of a divided Congress, and some House Republicans interrupted and jeered at Biden, particularly when he spoke about efforts from some GOP lawmakers to cut Medicare and Social Security.
Republished with permission from The Associated Press.
3 comments
Dont Say FLA
January 7, 2024 at 10:11 am
Why is the Biden Administration promoting public use of wingnut cesspool Ex-Twitter?
Oh right, because Ex-Twitter guy also owns Ex-Space and thanks to privatization of the USA’s space industry, he influences USA government policy all he wants.
When Ex-Space guy tells the US Government “Continue to use Ex-Twitter,” the US Government continues to use Ex-Twitter.
Impeach Biden
January 7, 2024 at 10:38 am
You can’t hide behind CNN and MSNBC and many others forever. Biden will come out for the State of the Union address pumped up on all kinds of stimulants and will fade fast as the effects wear off. He is truly incompetent along with “Freedom”.
Eugene Krabs
January 7, 2024 at 10:24 am
It seems Democrats have been coming up a day late and a dollar short for what seems like four entire years