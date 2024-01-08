Florida gas prices climb 8 cents after New Year’s

Motorists in the Sunshine State are paying more for gas after New Year’s Day than before it.

The average price for a gallon of unleaded gas increased 8 cents in Florida in the past week, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group.

As of Monday, the price per gallon was $3.16 — which is still 14 cents cheaper than what drivers and motorcyclists paid a year ago.

AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins blamed the hike on rising oil prices, which may not decline while tensions in the Middle East persist.

“Gasoline supplies are strong right now, due to strong refinery activity and seasonally low demand. That would normally help keep gas prices low, but oil prices remain propped up by concerns over the possibility of widening conflict in the Middle East,” he said in a statement.

“Florida drivers have seen some volatility in prices at the pump in recent weeks and that trend could continue in the coming weeks.”

Florida’s average gas price is still about 8 cents cheaper than the national rate. It’s most expensive in the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area, where motorists are shelling out about $3.31 per gallon.

Naples and Fort Lauderdale are second- and third-priciest, with average pump prices of $3.21 and $3.20 per gallon, respectively.

The cheapest fuel can be found in the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area, where motorists are paying $2.82 per gallon, followed by Panama City ($2.83) and Pensacola (2.88).

West and East Coast states, Alaska and Hawaii are paying the most for gas nationwide, while those in the central portion of the country are enjoying the best prices. California is paying the most per gallon ($4.68), followed by Hawaii ($4.67) and Washington ($4.01).

Meanwhile, Oklahomans are paying the least per gallon ($2.58), followed by Wisconsin ($2.63) and Ohio ($2.64).