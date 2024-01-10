Ron DeSantis forgot his winter coat in Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis made a quick trip to Florida earlier this week to give a mandated speech to the Legislature. But given the tight time frame necessary for his return to Iowa for a town hall event, it’s understandable that the Governor didn’t fully complete his packing.

One major item forgotten, he told contractors in Des Moines, was a coat sufficient to ward off the winter chill in the Hawkeye State.

“I actually do have a winter coat and I forgot it and I left it at home. So the next people that are coming up from Tallahassee, they’re going to bring my winter coat,” DeSantis said.

The Governor added that he may still need more winter clothes.

“I think I looked at the forecast for Monday. I think I’m going to need much more than that. I think I’m going to need the earmuffs and all that other stuff,” DeSantis said.

Though he’s been in “cold weather” before, he said he’d never been in “negative 10 or negative 15” degree Fahrenheit temperatures, so he definitely will have some weather adjustments in the coming days.

Last week in Iowa, as it became clear the weather would get colder, the Governor remarked on how his campaign gear wasn’t suited for it.

During an interview on KFAB Radio’s Morning News with Gary Sadlemyer, the Governor suggested he didn’t have what the host called “actual winter weather clothing” suitable for the closing stretch of the Iowa campaign.

“I mean, I got some jackets, I’ve got like a campaign sweatshirt and I can get a jacket I put over that. But I was in Dallas County the other day and I did an interview outside and I just had a sweatshirt on and I’m like, waiting, they’re like, ‘Oh, we’re going to go to commercial break.’”

DeSantis said he was “just sitting there in front of the camera” when he asked staffers about the thermometer reading.

“They’re like, ’28.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, you definitely feel that.’ So we make the best of it,” the Governor said.

On Monday, temperatures will be below 0 degrees all day.