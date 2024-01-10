Florida Chamber releases ‘Where We Stand’ business agenda for 2024 Session

The Florida Chamber of Commerce has released its 2024 Florida Business Agenda, outlining the top priorities for the business community heading into the 2024 Legislative Session.

The Florida Chamber releases its “Where We Stand” business agenda each year ahead of the Legislative Session. As in past editions, the 2024 agenda focuses on policies that the Chamber believes will help Florida’s economy become one of the 10 largest in the world by 2030.

“The world is watching Florida’s economy and the Florida Chamber is laser focused on making sure the right things happen in Florida,” said Keith Koenig, Chairman of CITY Furniture and Chair of the Florida Chamber of Commerce.

Florida Chamber President and CEO Mark Wilson added, “Free enterprise isn’t free. The Florida Chamber fights every day in Tallahassee and Washington, D.C., to solve issues that impact local businesses and Florida’s competitiveness, and the legislative priorities of the Florida Business Agenda will help grow private sector jobs, diversify our economy, and create additional economic opportunities for all Floridians.”

Efforts to improve Florida’s legal climate top the 2024 agenda. The Chamber highlighted the Sunshine State’s status as a “bottom-five legal climate,” but that building upon recent “lawsuit abuse reforms” could improve Florida’s standings.

The Florida Chamber is also supporting legislation that would slash the sales tax on commercial rents, focus workforce development on “cradle to career” opportunities and create a “consistent regulatory and operating environment across Florida’s 411 municipalities and 67 counties.”

The “Where We Stand” agenda is part of the Chamber’s overarching effort to grow Florida’s economy to one of the 10 largest in the world by 2030, if measured as a country. Currently, the state would rank No. 14 on the global list — its $1.44 trillion GDP places it on par with Mexico. The current No. 10 is Italy, which has a GDP of about $2.01 trillion.

The Chamber will further outline its policy positions during its annual Legislative Fly-In. The event, originally scheduled to begin Tuesday, was shifted to an all-day Wednesday event due to the severe weather affecting much of North Florida.