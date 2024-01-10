January 10, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida Chamber releases ‘Where We Stand’ business agenda for 2024 Session
Florida Chamber sees the state with a sunny future.

Drew WilsonJanuary 10, 20243min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Florida prisoner who threatened to behead U.S. Judge given 3 years behind bars

HeadlinesInfluence

On presidential campaign ropes, Gov. DeSantis recounts conservative victories in legislative address

HeadlinesUniversities

Personnel note: J. Scott Angle named UF Provost

Ff3Z0v3WYAAqAp_
'The world is watching Florida’s economy and the Florida Chamber is laser focused on making sure the right things happen in Florida.'

The Florida Chamber of Commerce has released its 2024 Florida Business Agenda, outlining the top priorities for the business community heading into the 2024 Legislative Session.

The Florida Chamber releases its “Where We Stand” business agenda each year ahead of the Legislative Session. As in past editions, the 2024 agenda focuses on policies that the Chamber believes will help Florida’s economy become one of the 10 largest in the world by 2030.

“The world is watching Florida’s economy and the Florida Chamber is laser focused on making sure the right things happen in Florida,” said Keith Koenig, Chairman of CITY Furniture and Chair of the Florida Chamber of Commerce.

Florida Chamber President and CEO Mark Wilson added, “Free enterprise isn’t free. The Florida Chamber fights every day in Tallahassee and Washington, D.C., to solve issues that impact local businesses and Florida’s competitiveness, and the legislative priorities of the Florida Business Agenda will help grow private sector jobs, diversify our economy, and create additional economic opportunities for all Floridians.”

Efforts to improve Florida’s legal climate top the 2024 agenda. The Chamber highlighted the Sunshine State’s status as a “bottom-five legal climate,” but that building upon recent “lawsuit abuse reforms” could improve Florida’s standings.

The Florida Chamber is also supporting legislation that would slash the sales tax on commercial rents, focus workforce development on “cradle to career” opportunities and create a “consistent regulatory and operating environment across Florida’s 411 municipalities and 67 counties.”

The “Where We Stand” agenda is part of the Chamber’s overarching effort to grow Florida’s economy to one of the 10 largest in the world by 2030, if measured as a country. Currently, the state would rank No. 14 on the global list — its $1.44 trillion GDP places it on par with Mexico. The current No. 10 is Italy, which has a GDP of about $2.01 trillion.

The Chamber will further outline its policy positions during its annual Legislative Fly-In. The event, originally scheduled to begin Tuesday, was shifted to an all-day Wednesday event due to the severe weather affecting much of North Florida.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.10.24

nextPersonnel note: J. Scott Angle named UF Provost

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories