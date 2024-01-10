Last Call for 1.10.24 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

During a Tuesday night news conference, evangelical leader Bob Vander Plaats and Texas U.S. Rep. Chip Roy renewed their endorsements for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign.

Vander Plaats, the President and CEO of the Family Leader — an organization dedicated to electing “Christ-like leaders” — said his endorsement was not a knock on Trump.

“While some may question my friendship to the former president while endorsing his opponent, the Proverbs say that you can trust the wounds of a friend. And my endorsement, along with my vote for DeSantis, come from a friend doing what’s best for the GOP, best for America and … best for Trump,” he wrote in an op-ed published in The Des Moines Register.

Roy, meanwhile, has been among one of DeSantis’ most ardent supporters in Congress. In the closing days ahead of the Iowa Caucuses, he has crisscrossed the state stumping for the Florida Governor — and unlike Vander Plaats, he hasn’t avoided criticizing Trump.

Both men appeared alongside DeSantis at a news conference following a Fox News town hall meeting. During the town hall and the news conference, the Governor continued to hone his attacks on former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, with whom he is widely seen as competing for second place behind Trump in the nominating contest.

“You don’t win as a Republican when you don’t stand for anything. You got to have core convictions; you got to go in bold colors, not failed tests. So that’s how you get the people to turn out for you that you need to be able to win,” DeSantis said, noting that the former U.N. Ambassador once said Hillary Clinton inspired her to run for office.

The Governor also repeated a campaign mantra that has emerged over the past few weeks: “Donald Trump’s running for his issues, Nikki Haley’s running for her donors’ issues. I’m running for your issues, your family’s issues and to turn this country around. And that’s my sole focus.”

DeSantis will be on TV again tonight, sharing a stage with Haley for a one-on-one debate. Trump also qualified for the debate stage, but will once again skip to hold a separate event — this time a town hall on Fox News. The debate, moderated by Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, will air at 9 p.m. on CNN.

Bill Day’s Latest

Evening Reads

—“15 observations on the ’24 Republican Primary” via David Catanese of Too Close To Call

—”Disqualifying Donald Trump is not anti-democratic” via Adam Serwer of The Atlantic

—”Country music star releases song endorsing ‘America’s Governor’ DeSantis: ‘Never Back Down’” via Andrew Mark Miller of Fox News

—“DeSantis says nominating Trump would make 2024 a referendum on the ex-president rather than Joe Biden” via Thomas Beaumont and Jonathan J. Cooper of The Associated Press

—“11th Circuit rebukes DeSantis, orders a new trial for suspended prosecutor Andrew Warren” via Michael Moline of the Florida Phoenix

—”Top lawmakers won’t back near-total abortion ban or end to universal voting by mail” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel

—”Florida Senate bill would protect Visit Orlando’s $100-million budget” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel

—”How a horny beer calendar sparked a conservative civil war” via Zack Beauchamp of Vox

Quote of the Day

“You are really talking about a philosophical perspective that health care is a right at that point — that I’m sitting home as a 40-year-old living with my parents playing Xbox, and I should be able to knock on your door and say, ‘Pay my health insurance.’”

— House Speaker Paul Renner, echoing Senate President Kathleen Passidomo in opposing Medicaid expansion.

Put It on the Tab

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

No cocktails for DeSantis — while he hasn’t dipped into near-beer percentages, recent polling shows he’s approaching the ABV of your average red wine.

Andrew Warren already said he wouldn’t run for re-election, but an appeals court opened the door for his return to office. Have the bartender mix up a Long Shot for the suspended Hillsborough State Attorney,

The Senate approved a series of education deregulation bills, moving a priority of Kathleen Passidomo on the second day of Session. Sounds like the Senate President is due for a Back-to-School-tini.

Breakthrough Insights

Tune In

Heat try to stay on top

Can the Miami Heat contain one of the hottest scorers in the NBA? That’s the biggest question heading into tonight’s matchup against Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (7:30 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Sun).

Gilgeous-Alexander ranks third in the NBA, averaging 31.5 points per game. He has scored 30 or more points in his last four games and 10 of the last 11.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s scoring has been the biggest reason for the Thunder’s (24-11) surge up the Western Conference standings. In each of his five seasons in the league, Gilgeous-Alexander has increased his scoring output. Last season, he finished fourth in the NBA in scoring (31.4 points per game) and he is scoring at a similar rate this season.

Miami (21-15) sits atop the Southeast Division, half a game ahead of the Orlando Magic. The two Florida teams face one another on Friday in Miami.

After winning four straight, the Heat have lost three of their last five but are coming off a home victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday. Miami guard Tyler Herro continues to work his way back into form after missing 18 games due to an ankle injury. He scored just nine points in 35 minutes in a loss in Phoenix last week, then rebounded, scoring 28 points in Monday’s win.

ALSO TONIGHT

6 p.m. — NCAAW: UCF Knights @ Cincinnati Bearcats

7 p.m. — NCAAW: UTSA Roadrunners @ Florida Atlantic Owls

7 p.m. — NCAAW: Tulsa Golden Hurricane @ South Florida Bulls

7 p.m. — NCAAM: Florida Gulf Coast Eagles @ Queens University Royals

7 p.m. — NCAAM: Louisville Cardinals @ Miami Hurricanes

9 p.m. — NCAAM: Florida Gators @ Ole Miss Rebels

___

Last Call is published by Peter Schorsch, assembled and edited by Phil Ammann and Drew Wilson, with contributions from the staff of Florida Politics.