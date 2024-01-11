January 11, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

House advances demand on porn websites to use better age verification to restrict access

Jacob OglesJanuary 11, 20244min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Kathleen Passidomo health care bills clear last hurdle on way to Senate floor

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Poll: Ron DeSantis at 7% in New Hampshire, unlikely to get much help from Chris Christie’s exit

Epilogue: TrumpHeadlines

Ron DeSantis rips Donald Trump presidential immunity claim

revenge porn online 2
Supporters say it's too easy for children to see porn online. Most do well before age 18.

Legislation requiring porn websites to use new technology to verify the age of visitors is advancing in the House.

Rep. Chase Tramont, a Port Orange Republican, said new methods allow websites to do more than ask a user if they are old enough. He said it’s imperative to protect children from harmful content online

“If by some chance that our country were to fall someday and collapse, I think we can trace it right back to the invention and creation of the internet,” Tramont said, “because while it has brought in substantially good and positive benefits, it has also been a Trojan horse to bring in a number of things that can lead to our eventual downfall.”

The House Regulatory Reform and Economic Development Subcommittee advanced the bill (HB 3) on a unanimous 10-0 vote.

The matter didn’t prove as controversial as similar legislation also passed in the committee that would more broadly barred minors under age 16 from social media. Rep. Toby Overdorf, a Palm City Republican, stressed that the bill would focus on material of a sexual nature.

John Labriola from the Christian Family Coalition spoke in favor of the bill, pointing to surveys of minors showing 71% of teenagers ages 13 to 17 have accessed pornography on the internet. The same surveys showed 90% of minors first accessed porn between ages 11 and 12.

Committee members pressed the bill sponsors on how a statute could ultimately be enforced — and whether the language could be abused.

Rep. Ashley Gantt, a Miami Democrat, said she wants to make sure the legislation doesn’t lead to frivolous lawsuits against businesses. The bill allows for lawsuits against companies that fail to use proper age verification with inappropriate material, but she doesn’t want that category so broad it puts some companies at risk unintentionally.

“I think there is a possibility of particular communities or companies or individuals being targeted,” she said.

The legislation requires any company publishing material deemed “harmful to minors” to employ reasonable age verification methods already used by government agencies and businesses.

“It’s important for us to understand. age verification is done all the time, every single day, whether it be alcohol sales, tobacco use, online gaming, etc.,” Tramont said.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis continues carping about once-fawning Fox News

nextRon DeSantis rips Donald Trump presidential immunity claim

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories