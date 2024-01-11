Bay News 9’s ‘Political Connections’ moves to weeknights

Spectrum Bay News 9’s “Political Connections” has a new broadcast time slot this week. The show, which was aired weekly on Sundays, now airs weeknights at 7 p.m.

It began the new rotation Tuesday. It’s a joint endeavor between Bay News 9 and Spectrum News 13.

The show is co-hosted by Spectrum News 13 anchor Ybeth Bruzual and Spectrum Bay News 9 anchor Holly Gregory. It airs for a half-hour.

The re-launched show will be produced by both networks and include in-depth interviews with guests, as well as local, state, national and international political news.

The show will feature reporting from Spectrum’s political multimedia journalists Jason Delgado, Jeff Allen, Jeff Van Sant and the Spectrum News D.C. Bureau reporter Corina Cappabianca.

The revamped time slot aligned with the start of Florida’s 2024 Legislative Session, and launched with a look at Gov. Ron DeSantis’ State of the State address and the Democratic response to it.

The show is available on Spectrum Bay News 9 (unsurprisingly on channel 9) in the Tampa Bay market, and on Spectrum News 13 (channel 13) in the Central Florida market. The show is also available on the Spectrum News App and on Roku and Apple devices.