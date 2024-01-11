January 11, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Bay News 9’s ‘Political Connections’ moves to weeknights
Image via Bay News 9

Staff ReportsJanuary 11, 20242min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Another Iowa poll shows Ron DeSantis 41 points behind Donald Trump

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Donald Trump defies Judge, gives courtroom speech on tense final day of New York civil fraud trial

HeadlinesInfluence

Kathleen Passidomo health care bills clear last hurdle on way to Senate floor

Screen Shot 2024-01-11 at 3.00.27 PM
The change aligned with the start of the 2024 Legislative Session.

Spectrum Bay News 9’s “Political Connections” has a new broadcast time slot this week. The show, which was aired weekly on Sundays, now airs weeknights at 7 p.m.

It began the new rotation Tuesday. It’s a joint endeavor between Bay News 9 and Spectrum News 13.

The show is co-hosted by Spectrum News 13 anchor Ybeth Bruzual and Spectrum Bay News 9 anchor Holly Gregory. It airs for a half-hour.

The re-launched show will be produced by both networks and include in-depth interviews with guests, as well as local, state, national and international political news.

The show will feature reporting from Spectrum’s political multimedia journalists Jason Delgado, Jeff Allen, Jeff Van Sant and the Spectrum News D.C. Bureau reporter Corina Cappabianca.

The revamped time slot aligned with the start of Florida’s 2024 Legislative Session, and launched with a look at Gov. Ron DeSantis’ State of the State address and the Democratic response to it.

The show is available on Spectrum Bay News 9 (unsurprisingly on channel 9) in the Tampa Bay market, and on Spectrum News 13 (channel 13) in the Central Florida market. The show is also available on the Spectrum News App and on Roku and Apple devices.

Post Views: 0

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAnother Iowa poll shows Ron DeSantis 41 points behind Donald Trump

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories