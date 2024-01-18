January 18, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Poll: Ron DeSantis falls to 7% in winner-take-all Texas, 62 points behind Donald Trump

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 18, 20244min0

Related Articles

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

How Tom Keen won HD 35 and why it’s all Ron DeSantis’ fault

HeadlinesInfluence

House panel advances ‘good dad bill’ giving fathers clearer paths to parental rights

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis sees ‘warning sign’ for GOP in Iowa result

DeSantis Texas
The Lone Star State has 162 delegates.

A new poll from the Lone Star State represents another new low for Ron DeSantis.

In the Emerson College survey conducted from Jan. 13 through Jan. 15, DeSantis is at 7%, far behind Donald Trump’s 69% and Nikki Haley’s 11%.

With 9% undecided, more of the 685 respondents don’t know who they’re voting for than those who say they are supporting the Florida Governor.

DeSantis is poorly positioned to get any of Texas’ 162 delegates, which are to be apportioned on a winner-take-all basis based on the results of the March 5 Primary. This survey reinforces a narrative that Texas is Trump country, one that can be seen in previous polls.

The final University of Texas/Texas Politics Project Poll of 2023 found DeSantis at 12%. That was down from 13% in the previous survey.

Polling released earlier this month from CWS Research shows DeSantis and Haley in a dead heat for the runner-up spot, with both the Florida Governor and the former South Carolina Governor garnering 11% support, 50 points behind Trump.

A University of Houston and Texas Southern University poll of 524 registered Texas GOP Primary voters from October, reported by Axios, shows the former President with 58% support, DeSantis at 14% and Haley with 6%.

DeSantis qualified for the Texas ballot at the end of November, days after Gov. Greg Abbott endorsed Trump. But if this most recent poll and other opinion surveys are to be believed, he won’t get much traction in the Lone Star State, despite having support from Texas in the form of Rep. Chip Roy, a surrogate for the campaign who often speaks at DeSantis events.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHouse panel advances ‘good dad bill' giving fathers clearer paths to parental rights

nextHow Tom Keen won HD 35 and why it's all Ron DeSantis' fault

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories