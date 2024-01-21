‘It’s every woman’s worst nightmare’: Joe Biden ad highlights consequences of overturning Roe v. Wade under Donald Trump

President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign is airing a new TV spot highlighting the consequences of the weakened abortion protections under his predecessor.

The 60-second spot, “Forced,” will air on Monday, the 51st anniversary of the now-overturned Roe v. Wade decision.

The ad features Dr. Austin Dennard, a Dallas OB/GYN and mother of three who had to flee her state after learning that a planned pregnancy she “desperately wanted” would put her life at risk.

“In Texas, you are forced to carry that pregnancy, and that is because of Donald Trump overturning Roe v. Wade. The choice was completely taken away,” she says in the ad.

“It’s every woman’s worst nightmare, and it was absolutely unbearable. We need leaders that will protect our rights and not take them away, and that’s Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”

A post-Roe Texas law bans nearly all abortions and access to abortion medication. There is a narrow exception for saving the life or preventing “substantial impairment of major bodily function” of the mother.

Florida, meanwhile, passed a prohibition on most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy last year but is currently enforcing a 15-week ban passed in 2022 while awaiting the outcome of a Florida Supreme Court judgment.

A reproductive rights coalition in Florida has collected enough petition signatures to put a proposed abortion rights amendment on the 2024 ballot. Attorney General Ashley Moody has asked the state Supreme Court to disqualify the question from the ballot, arguing its summary language would mislead voters.

Sixty-two percent of Florida voters support codifying abortion rights in the state Constitution, a recent University of North Florida poll found.

Trump said this month that he is “proud” about his role in undoing Roe v. Wade — he nominated three of the six justices who overturned the landmark decision in June 2022 — but has also criticized state laws that ban abortion after six weeks or less.

“We’re living in a time when there has to be a little bit of a concession one way or the other,” he said during a Fox News town hall this month.

“Forced” will run in battleground states and on national broadcast television during the season premiere of “The Bachelor.” A press note from the Biden-Harris camp said the ad will target suburban women and young voters, “running on cable programming non-news audiences are more likely to watch and reaching a younger, more female audience.”

Channels airing the ad include HGTV, TLC, Bravo, Hallmark, Food Network and Oxygen. The ad will also air during the NFL Conference Championships in battleground states Sunday, Jan. 28, with the aim of reaching about 2.5 million likely voters.

A shorter, 30-second version of the ad titled “Took Away” will air simultaneously on Connected TV, YouTube and other digital platforms.

“No woman in America should have to risk their life or flee their home to receive lifesaving care, but because of Donald Trump, too many have been forced to do exactly that,” Biden-Harris Campaign Manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a statement. “This ad serves as a sobering reminder to women across the country of the devastating legacy of Donald Trump’s presidency — and a warning of his plans, if elected, to take this anti-abortion crusade even further by using every agency and tool of the federal government to limit women’s access to reproductive health care.”