January 22, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida high school graduation rate hits new high

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 22, 20243min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Phil Goodman: Floridians must remain vigilant against the world’s deadliest animal — the mosquito

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida Cabinet takes ‘zero-tolerance’ stand against human trafficking

HeadlinesTallahassee

‘Waivable conflicts’ take center stage in Donna Adelson’s first case management hearing for Dan Markel’s murder

GRADUATION
Improvements were reflected across many subgroups.

More than 7 of every 8 Florida high school students are successfully completing their courses of study as of the 2022-23 academic year.

As the office of Gov. Ron DeSantis notes, that’s a new record for the state, and a validation of his administration’s approach to K-12 education.

“Florida’s graduation rate continues to climb because our educators place a sole focus on academics in the classroom. Whether Florida students choose a four-year university or non-traditional post-secondary learning, they will have built a strong foundation to set them up for success,” DeSantis said.

Though the Governor graduated from Yale University and Harvard Law School, he has been consistent in talking up vocational and trade education, often noting those career-oriented courses of study put people on firmer footing than courses in “zombie studies” and the like.

“Graduating high school is important for any student’s future,” added Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz Jr.

“It’s the culmination of many years of dedicated learning, and an accomplishment that prepares students for good jobs, for college admissions and for a better all-around future. Since Governor DeSantis took office, high school graduation rates have climbed to unprecedented levels in our state. I’m so proud of our world-class educators and what this means for students, families and future generations of Floridians.”

The rising tide has lifted all boats, according to the Governor’s Office.

For example, students with disabilities graduate at a more than 85% clip now, up from 80.6% in the 2018-19 academic year. Graduation rates for Black students have risen above 83%, while American Indians are approaching an 85% graduation rate, with Hispanic students closing in on an 87% graduation rate.

As well, nearly 84% of economically disadvantaged students graduated in the 2022-23 academic year.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida Cabinet takes 'zero-tolerance' stand against human trafficking

nextPhil Goodman: Floridians must remain vigilant against the world’s deadliest animal — the mosquito

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories