Florida high school graduation rate hits new high

More than 7 of every 8 Florida high school students are successfully completing their courses of study as of the 2022-23 academic year.

As the office of Gov. Ron DeSantis notes, that’s a new record for the state, and a validation of his administration’s approach to K-12 education.

“Florida’s graduation rate continues to climb because our educators place a sole focus on academics in the classroom. Whether Florida students choose a four-year university or non-traditional post-secondary learning, they will have built a strong foundation to set them up for success,” DeSantis said.

Though the Governor graduated from Yale University and Harvard Law School, he has been consistent in talking up vocational and trade education, often noting those career-oriented courses of study put people on firmer footing than courses in “zombie studies” and the like.

“Graduating high school is important for any student’s future,” added Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz Jr.

“It’s the culmination of many years of dedicated learning, and an accomplishment that prepares students for good jobs, for college admissions and for a better all-around future. Since Governor DeSantis took office, high school graduation rates have climbed to unprecedented levels in our state. I’m so proud of our world-class educators and what this means for students, families and future generations of Floridians.”

The rising tide has lifted all boats, according to the Governor’s Office.

For example, students with disabilities graduate at a more than 85% clip now, up from 80.6% in the 2018-19 academic year. Graduation rates for Black students have risen above 83%, while American Indians are approaching an 85% graduation rate, with Hispanic students closing in on an 87% graduation rate.

As well, nearly 84% of economically disadvantaged students graduated in the 2022-23 academic year.