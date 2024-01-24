Florida Republicans will consolidate around Donald Trump in February

Evan Power, the Chair of the Republican Party of Florida, has a message for undecideds in the presidential race: Get on the Donald Trump train, or get left behind.

Power announced that the state GOP will vote next month to endorse the former President, who he says is now the “presumptive nominee” after the first two states have voted.

“The results of Iowa and New Hampshire make it clear that President Trump is the presumptive nominee of the Republican Party,” Power said.

“To that end the Republican Party of Florida will hold a formal vote to endorse President Trump at our annual meeting on February 10th. It is time for Republicans to come together and put 100% of our focus on defeating Joe Biden and his failed administration in November.”

Rep. Dean Black, a Jacksonville Republican and the Chair of the Republican Party of Duval County, will make the motion, breaking his declared neutrality up until now in the 2024 race.

“This primary is over and the Florida GOP is united behind President Trump! Floridians can’t afford four more years of Crooked Joe Biden’s doddering weakness and ineptitude. We must stop America’s decline. We need a strong President again who has always put America First. That man is President Donald J. Trump!”

Even before DeSantis exited the race, Trump was around 60% in polls of Florida Republicans, so it’s clear that the official party is following the will of the voters expected to show up in March for Florida’s winner-take-all contest.