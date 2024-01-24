January 24, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida Republicans will consolidate around Donald Trump in February

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 24, 20242min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Judge sentences Florida man to decades in prison over sexual relationship with 13-year-old he met on Snapchat

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Judge orders Gov. DeSantis to show why School Board election winner shouldn’t be seated

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida 2024 Obamacare enrollment tops 4.21 million, sets record

trumpdonald_11092022ap copy
'It is time for Republicans to come together.'

Evan Power, the Chair of the Republican Party of Florida, has a message for undecideds in the presidential race: Get on the Donald Trump train, or get left behind.

Power announced that the state GOP will vote next month to endorse the former President, who he says is now the “presumptive nominee” after the first two states have voted.

“The results of Iowa and New Hampshire make it clear that President Trump is the presumptive nominee of the Republican Party,” Power said.

“To that end the Republican Party of Florida will hold a formal vote to endorse President Trump at our annual meeting on February 10th. It is time for Republicans to come together and put 100% of our focus on defeating Joe Biden and his failed administration in November.”

Rep. Dean Black, a Jacksonville Republican and the Chair of the Republican Party of Duval County, will make the motion, breaking his declared neutrality up until now in the 2024 race.

“This primary is over and the Florida GOP is united behind President Trump! Floridians can’t afford four more years of Crooked Joe Biden’s doddering weakness and ineptitude. We must stop America’s decline. We need a strong President again who has always put America First. That man is President Donald J. Trump!”

Even before DeSantis exited the race, Trump was around 60% in polls of Florida Republicans, so it’s clear that the official party is following the will of the voters expected to show up in March for Florida’s winner-take-all contest.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHouse looks to boost teacher salaries in budget proposal

nextFlorida 2024 Obamacare enrollment tops 4.21 million, sets record

One comment

  • WhatNow

    January 24, 2024 at 2:00 pm

    God help us all…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories