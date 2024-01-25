28 small counties show up for Rural Counties Day at the Capitol

It’s Rural Counties Day at the Capitol.

The event, now in its sixth year, is hosted by the Rural Counties Day Planning Committee and Rep. Bobby Payne. The event will feature booths and exhibits staged throughout the Capitol Courtyard, all seeking to educate lawmakers and the public on what Florida’s 28 rural counties bring to the table as well as what they need to be successful.

“I am excited once again about the opportunity to bring people together from Rural counties throughout the state for Rural Counties Day. Rural Counties Day allows participants to showcase their communities, enhance network opportunities and meet with members of the Florida legislature to gain support for issues in their county,” said Payne, a Palatka Republican.

“This event has grown tremendously since 2018 when I first conceived of the idea. We are extremely proud of what has been accomplished since then and want to thank so many for their support and participation, including the Rural Counties Day Planning Committee and each of the generous event sponsors.

“It is my hope that Rural Counties Day continues to grow year after year. Since it is my last year of service as a Florida state representative, I have already begun the process of talking to other members of the Legislature to continue to champion this event. My hope is that it will continue to highlight the vital needs and importance of Rural Florida.”

This year’s Rural Counties Day event also included a reception on Wednesday evening, during which the Rural Counties Day Planning Committee presented Payne with the Rural Legislative Champion Award. In addition, the Committee announced that the award would be renamed the Bobby Payne Florida Rural Counties Advocacy Award, in recognition of his commitment to serving rural communities across the state.

“Throughout his time in office, Rep. Payne has been a powerful voice for Rural Florida, ensuring that our communities’ needs were recognized, and that significant progress was made toward addressing those needs,” said Darryl Register, Executive Director of the Baker County Chamber of Commerce and member of the Rural Counties Day Planning Committee.

“He has been a true champion for rural counties all across our state, so we felt he deserved to not only receive this award, but to have it dedicated in his honor moving forward. It is a small recognition of the work he has done to elevate our communities and help them thrive.”

Counties participating in the 2024 Rural Counties Day included Baker, Bradford, Calhoun, Columbia, Dixie, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Glades, Gulf, Hamilton, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Holmes, Jackson, Lafayette, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Nassau, Okeechobee, Putnam, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Wakulla and Washington counties.

Sponsors for this year’s event included Florida Power & Light, Columbia County BEDC, Capital City Bank, Comcast, Conexon, Duke Energy, North Florida Professional Services, DHM Melvin Engineering, Liberty Partners of Tallahassee, Mosaic, North Florida Economic Development Partnership, Opportunity Florida, Seminole Electric Cooperative, Clay Electric Cooperative, Florida Economic Development Council, Jones Edmunds Engineering and Consulting Services and the Florida Regional Councils Association.