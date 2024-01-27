January 27, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ashley Moody, Ron DeSantis diverge on youth social media ban

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 27, 20243min0

Related Articles

Epilogue: TrumpHeadlines

Jimmy Patronis pushes back against Ron DeSantis opposition to Donald Trump legal defense fund

HeadlinesInfluence

Abortion amendment could boost Democrats in November

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Pardon our dust?

Moody Fox
The AG is less worried than the Governor about the bill passing muster with courts, which have spiked similar measures elsewhere.

Daylight has emerged between the state’s Attorney General and Governor regarding a controversial House bill (HB 1) banning anyone under the age of 16 from social media.

The bill, a priority of House Speaker Paul Renner, was passed despite legal challenges in Utah and Ohio, matters that don’t concern the state’s chief legal officer if her recent comments are any indication.

“I think you’re going to see leaders all over the nation that are parents.  We all have children. Folks are getting to our children, adults that want to do them harm are getting to our children through social media. Our children are being exposed to inappropriate material, they’re being addicted online. We have to do something to stand up for our kids. I’m proud of the state of Florida who is exploring ways to do that. And I think you’re going to see that all over the nation,” AG Ashley Moody said on Fox News Friday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that he worries that the courts may not see it that way, noting “there have been other states that have tried to do similar things that have met resistance in the courts. Not to say courts are always right about this, but anything I do, I want a pathway for this to actually stick.”

While the House passed the bill, momentum in the Senate has stalled. Sen. Erin Grall’s SB 1788 has yet to get a committee hearing, though the Senate could simply take up the House product. However, the Governor’s comments suggest it may be easier to get the bill through the Legislature than through the judicial system.

__

Jacob Ogles contributed reporting.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJimmy Patronis pushes back against Ron DeSantis opposition to Donald Trump legal defense fund

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories