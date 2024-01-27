Ashley Moody, Ron DeSantis diverge on youth social media ban

Daylight has emerged between the state’s Attorney General and Governor regarding a controversial House bill (HB 1) banning anyone under the age of 16 from social media.

The bill, a priority of House Speaker Paul Renner, was passed despite legal challenges in Utah and Ohio, matters that don’t concern the state’s chief legal officer if her recent comments are any indication.

“I think you’re going to see leaders all over the nation that are parents. We all have children. Folks are getting to our children, adults that want to do them harm are getting to our children through social media. Our children are being exposed to inappropriate material, they’re being addicted online. We have to do something to stand up for our kids. I’m proud of the state of Florida who is exploring ways to do that. And I think you’re going to see that all over the nation,” AG Ashley Moody said on Fox News Friday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that he worries that the courts may not see it that way, noting “there have been other states that have tried to do similar things that have met resistance in the courts. Not to say courts are always right about this, but anything I do, I want a pathway for this to actually stick.”

While the House passed the bill, momentum in the Senate has stalled. Sen. Erin Grall’s SB 1788 has yet to get a committee hearing, though the Senate could simply take up the House product. However, the Governor’s comments suggest it may be easier to get the bill through the Legislature than through the judicial system.

Jacob Ogles contributed reporting.