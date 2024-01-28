January 28, 2024
Meta reiterates safety features for teens, introduces Nighttime Nudges

Peter Schorsch

Facebook changes its company name to Meta. Meta is a social technology company
Meta encourages parents to have open conversations with their teens about their activity on social media. 

State legislators are targeting issues this Legislative Session, including a ban on social media use for teens in HB 1.

This bill would prohibit minors from creating new accounts and use age verification methods to verify the ages of account holders.

While legislators are focused on passing this controversial bill, Meta reminds parents of tools to support teens online. Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, also introduced a new feature on Instagram to help teens balance their online activity and foster healthy sleeping habits.

Meta is offering a new Nighttime Nudges feature to help teens manage their time on Instagram at night.

Nighttime Nudges will appear on a teens’ Instagram screen when they have spent more than 10 minutes on the platform at night. This notification will remind teens it is late and encourage them to close the app.

The Nighttime Nudge is only one of 30+ tools Meta has introduced to help teens develop a healthy relationship with social media.

Meta’s Parental Supervision tool lets parents set daily time limits or schedule breaks so that teens cannot use the app during specific times during the day. The company has also developed tools to help teens take time away from the app to spend with family and friends.

The Take a Break tool allows parents and teens to set time limits on an account, triggering a full-screen reminder when users should “Take a Break” from the app.

To help teens focus and set boundaries with their social media accounts, the Quiet Mode feature on Instagram will prevent the platform from sharing notifications when turned on.



Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida’s most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Schorsch is also the publisher of INFLUENCE Magazine. For several years, Peter's blog was ranked by the Washington Post as the best state-based blog in Florida. In addition to his publishing efforts, Peter is a political consultant to several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

