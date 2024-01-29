January 29, 2024
House panel OKs bill blocking local coastal zoning, clearing resiliency grants for water purity
Fiona McFarland. Photo via Florida House.

HousePhotoOriginal7634
The bill’s aims are narrow but wide-reaching.

House lawmakers have given preliminary approval to a bill that would keep coastal zoning authority out of local hands while enabling city and county governments to pursue state grants for drinking water purity.

The measure (HB 1079), which the House Agriculture, Conservation and Resiliency Subcommittee OK’d unanimously, is meant to “protect coastal communities from both imprudent construction and saltwater intrusion,” said its sponsor, Sarasota Rep. Fiona McFarland.

The bill’s aims are narrow but wide-reaching. It would remove the Department of Environmental Protection’s ability to delegate to local governments say over coastal construction zoning or the location of the state’s coastal construction control line, a coast-hugging boundary meant to restrict seaside development.

Local governments that established such zoning or delineated where the control line is before Dec. 1, 2023, would be exempted.

Further, the bill would expand the Resilient Florida Grant Program to include projects assessing how vulnerable a locality’s drinking water is to saltwater intrusion.

McFarland said that while the grant program’s “pie will remain the same” in terms of funding, the measure would let cities and counties concerned about seawater seeping into their potable supply to receive state dollars so they can investigate the matter.

Last year, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Office announced that the state was awarding more than $275 million to local governments through the Resilient Florida Grant Program.

“I know we’re good stewards of that grant funding,” McFarland said Monday. “But I think (HB 1079) will achieve the goals of the grant, (which are) protecting coastal communities.”

McFarland’s bill is advancing alongside other coastally concerned legislation such as the “Resiliency and Safe Structures Act,” a controversial measure (SB 1526, HB 1647) that would wrest control from local governments over historic districts, structures and their redevelopment.

HB 1079 is to next go before the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations Committee, after which it would have one more stop before reaching a floor vote.

A similar Senate version of the legislation (SB 298) by Boca Raton Sen. Tina Polsky already cleared all three committees to which it was referred and now awaits consideration by the full chamber.

