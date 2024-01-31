Jacksonville Bold for 1.31.24: Mr. Smith goes to Riverside

In the latest sign that Jacksonville Democrats are newly emboldened after taking back the Mayor’s Office in 2023, an Orlando Senate candidate made his way to town last week to collect checks.

Carlos Guillermo Smith, who was also recently endorsed by the Florida Democratic Party, was at a Riverside home for an event pulled together by Council member Jimmy Peluso of District 7 and Joshua Hicks, a civil servant who works as the city’s affordable housing director.

Smith drew 60 people to the event, which locals hope will help power one of the most consistent progressives in Florida back to Tallahassee, where he previously served in the Florida House.

He’s been a strong fundraiser already. Earlier this month, he announced that he raised more than $100,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023, bringing his total fundraising past the $350,000 mark since he entered the race in April last year.

“Hardworking Floridians, not corporations, have continued to invest in our grassroots campaign because they want a Senator who will fight to lower costs, who represents real people, and who has a proven track record of holding Ron DeSantis accountable,” Smith said.

Smith’s official campaign account shows 932 contributions totaling about $55,000 raised during the fourth quarter. He has now raised $243,549 in hard money and entered 2024 with $103,064 in the bank.

The remainder of the fourth quarter haul came through his affiliated political committee, Floridians for Equality.

Smith remains the only candidate running to succeed term-limited Sen. Linda Stewart, an Orlando Democrat. Murmurs abound that someone else may jump into the race, but it’s clear there’s not much oxygen available for a second candidate.

Council flats

Meanwhile, though Democrats in the city are flexing their political muscles, Republicans are riled by the new discourse embraced by the office of Mayor Donna Deegan.

As David Bauerlein of the Florida Times-Union reports, the Mayor’s Office has lost “trust” in City Council President Ron Salem.

The piece was full of quotes dumping on the at-large Republican, who spent time last summer in public attempts to build a relationship with the new Mayor that has gone more sour than last year’s milk, as evidenced by a document leaked to Salem called “On Salem.”

“The first bullet point notes that Salem has five months left in his term as Council President while Deegan has at least three and a half years left as Mayor. In an apparent reference to the Confederate statue removal, it says Salem’ may be trying to keep this alive to build his name recognition for what’s next and/or using this to make a case for hiring his own’ general counsel,” Bauerlein writes.

Salem is outraged.

“If I find that employees of this government spent the taxpayer’s time and money developing disparaging talking points to be used against the legislative branch, not only is it disturbing but will prompt swift action for a full account of who was involved and accountability for their actions,” Salem said.

The ultimate penalty may differ from his tenure atop the Council, which ends at the end of June.

Numerous Republicans in the strategy world reached out to Jacksonville Bold in the wake of that article’s publication, with one noting that future Council Presidents won’t be any easier to deal with than Salem, especially with the 2027 election cycle looming.

“Alvin Brown 2.0,” snarked one consultant, who seemed to be rehearsing attack lines he might invoice for later.

Deegan’s first seven months in office were characterized by the power struggle with the City Council on issues ranging from a controversial no-bid lobbying contract to the legally questionable removal of the city’s Jim Crow era monument to the “Women of the Southland.” For better or worse, she’s daring Republicans to do something about her administration’s moves, challenging the legislative branch in a way rarely seen in the go-along-to-get-along world of City Hall.

However, whether that’s a good long-term strategy won’t be clear until the third or even fourth year of her administration.

Great Scott

Regional legislators are endorsing a Florida Senator’s re-election this year.

“Sen. Rick Scott was a great Governor who served the people and supported my law-and-order proposals for reforms that keep our streets safe. He has always been a staunch supporter of law enforcement, recognizing and honoring officers in communities across the state and especially in Northeast Florida. I proudly endorse him for re-election and know that he will continue to protect and serve the people of Florida in Washington,” asserted Sen. Travis Hutson Tuesday.

“I’m excited to announce my endorsement of Sen. Rick Scott. I have worked with Sen. Scott for over a decade and have been amazed at how dedicated he is to serving Florida. He’s been up in Washington fighting to make Washington work for Florida. When he’s re-elected, I know he will continue his tireless work on behalf of Floridians,” added House Speaker Paul Renner.

Most area Republicans, except for Rep. Kiyan Michael, fell in line, including Sens. Clay Yarborough and Jennifer Bradley and Reps Chuck Brannan III, Sam Garrison, Wyman Duggan, Dean Black, Jessica Baker and Bobby Payne.

Rutherford rakes

Northeast Florida’s longest-serving Congressman continues to amass resources ahead of this year’s elections.

Rep. John Rutherford raised $103,423 in the fourth quarter of 2023, giving him nearly $364,000 raised this cycle and $439,478.40 on hand, according to Federal Elections Commission records.

Donors include the “Friends of Cliff Stearns,” a zombie account that once supported the former Congressman from North Central Florida. Jacksonville City Council member Nick Howland and Publix also ponied up.

As of this writing, no data is available for his Primary opponent, Mara Macie.

Rutherford got 65% of the vote against Macie and another candidate during the 2022 Primary. His seat is drawn in a way that would be challenging for a Democrat to challenge successfully.

Budget bonanza

Sen. Jennifer Bradley chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee on Civil and Criminal Justice, and the Fleming Island Republican is highlighting some aspects of the proposed Senate budget.

“Our budget focuses on the highest priority request of nearly all of our agencies with an across-the-board salary increase, continuing state efforts to address staffing, recruitment and retention issues in the Department of Corrections (DOC), Department of Juvenile Justice and our Court System,” Bradley said.

Regarding corrections, Bradley says: “The centerpiece of our Senate budget is a massive investment to address major needs in our prison infrastructure.”

This is a generational commitment.

“We are providing $100 million a year for 30 years, a total of $3 billion, to address both long-term construction projects and the repair of our aging prison infrastructure. The first year of funding would provide funds to complete the Lake Mental Health facility and funding for four new dorms at existing prisons.”

Virtual education also has its place, with $11.1 million slotted for teachers and IT resources. Bradley says that money will help “address inmate educational deficits, prepare them for the workforce upon release, reduce recidivism, and reduce the problem of inmate idleness in our institutions.”

Meanwhile, the budget offers reasons to smile and dial for those who want to reach out and touch someone — to borrow a phrase from the old Bell System ads.

“We are also expanding funds for our phone call savings program. This program awards inmates with a free 15-minute call each month if they remain incident-free the prior three months, which gives families of inmates a break on costs and incentivizes good behavior.”

Cop cash

Within the last week, the House Local Administration, Federal Affairs & Special Districts Subcommittee and the Senate Community Affairs Committee each unanimously advanced legislation that could be a boon to the state’s Sheriffs who want control over their budgets.

HB 1447, sponsored by Rep. Wyman Duggan of Jacksonville, allows the Sheriff, including one of a consolidated city/county government, to move funds without the approval of the County Commission or Budget Commission after the legislative body approves their budget. This independence extends to procurement and personnel issues.

Duggan’s bill aligns with Sen. Clay Yarborough’s companion bill.

The two Jacksonville Republicans’ legislation seems to be protection for Republican Sheriff T.K. Waters. There have been occasions in the past where Democrats attempted to subvert the Sheriff’s budget authority in the legislative process, and this bill would stop Democratic Mayor Deegan from any action her administration might take to that end.

Organization man

The House Choice and Innovation Subcommittee is advancing a local Republican’s bill to give some groups certain rights in K-12 schools.

Rep. Duggan’s bill (HB 1317) would allow representatives of so-called “patriotic organizations” time to meet with students and distribute recruitment materials, with schools providing designated time for these groups to pitch their attendees.

The bill also clarifies that certain groups can use school buildings even after the instructional day ends and stipulates that other groups don’t have the legal right to “equal time.”

Duggan noted the bill “authorizes but does not require” these opportunities to provide “informational materials about these organizations.” Parents would not be informed about these recruitment visits.

Based on a federal designation of “patriotic and national organizations,” the following groups merit this legislative carve-out: the Boy Scouts of America, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Civil Air Patrol, National FFA Organization, and the Girl Scouts of the United States of America. Other groups were eliminated via an amendment that aligned the bill with the Senate version.

Lights out

The Florida Ethics Commission wants Jacksonville’s Mike Gay to recuse himself from votes involving stadium lighting to circumvent an apparent conflict of interest related to many years of benefiting from a sole-source contractual arrangement.

Gay, a member of the local City Council, owns an electrical company that subcontracts with Musco Sports Lighting. Musco has had lighting contracts with the city that go back two decades on an ongoing, sole-source basis.

“When the need for a new sports lighting project arises, and the City Council approves funding for it,” the proposed ethics opinion read, the city gets a quote from Musco and then does the job.

Mike Gay Electrical Contractors benefits as a result, the opinion continues, as the exclusive subcontractor, which Gay says is because his company is the “only certified electrical contractor” in Duval with the equipment to do these jobs. Others are farther away and come with higher costs, the opinion claims.

As a result, as sports lighting deals come through (and the opinion says two are being planned now), Gay is in a position to benefit from a “contractual relationship between the city and (him) in his capacity as a certified electrician, making the conflict of interest apparent.”

Luckily for Gay, the Florida Statute has a relevant exemption: Section 112.313 (7).

“When the agency referred to is a legislative body and the regulatory power over the business entity resides in another agency, or when the regulatory power which the legislative body exercises over the business entity or agency is strictly through the enactment of laws or ordinances, then employment or a contractual relationship with such business entity by a public officer or employee of a legislative body shall not be prohibited by this subsection or be deemed a conflict,” state law stipulates.

This exemption has helped Jacksonville officials before, such as a local deputy sheriff who had the exclusive concession for “badge holders,” the opinion notes.

However, since Gay is in a position to get what statute calls “special private gain” from these deals, the Ethics Commission Friday urged him to state his conflict at the meeting where the vote is happening, recuse himself from the decision, then file a CE Form 8B formally declaring his conflict.

Gay tells Florida Politics that he sought the opinion from the state Board for clarity via the local Ethics Commission. He also says he’s not going to pursue business if the City Council votes for the renovation of the Jaguars’ stadium and that he, in fact, isn’t even a guaranteed vote in favor of the deal, which the Mayor’s Office is still negotiating.

Year of the woman?

Jacksonville’s Mayor believes the 2024 Election will see a surge of female voters.

Per the Ponte Vedra Recorder, Deegan expects an “enormous wave” of women to be motivated to vote, with reproductive rights being a primary catalyst.

The article cites the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade, which certainly is one piece. A second piece, still to be determined, is predicated on whether or not a constitutional amendment restoring abortion rights makes the ballot in Florida. That is to be determined and is a big deal to the Democratic Party in the state.

Deegan discussed other issues with Ponte Vedra Democrats also, including that “damned Confederate monument,” which her administration removed at the end of 2023 and which City Council has been seeking answers about the justification for that unilateral move since.

Friendly skies

Northeast Florida’s leading air travel hub fully recovered in 2023 from the airline passenger hit caused by COVID-19. Jacksonville International Airport (JIA) recorded more travelers shuffling through its gates than ever.

JIA, which serves a large swath of North Florida and well into South Georgia, recorded about 7.45 million passengers who flew out of and into the airport in 2023, according to figures released this week by the Jacksonville Aviation Authority (JAA).

That figure far surpassed any year during the pandemic years. It was higher than in 2019, the year before the pandemic when about 7.19 million passengers used the facility that year. It’s a record number of visitors at JIA for any year.

“Northeast Florida is incredibly desirable as a place to visit and live, and our record airport traffic is a testament to that,” said Mark VanLoh, CEO of JAA. “Our team is focused on bringing the best experience to passengers, including faster security screening, more dining choices, and additional nonstop routes to the most popular destinations.”

The 2023 figures represent a 13% increase over the 2022 JIA number of users alone, which was about 6.57 million. The pandemic hobbled air travel at JIA, as it did for airports across the United States. In 2020, there were only 2.85 million people who used JIA for travel as the COVID-19 outbreak swept the nation. In 2021, that figure increased notably to 5.04 million people but was still far from pre-COVID-19 figures.

Madam President

The Northeast Florida Builders Association installed Meagan Perkins of Hart Resources as its new leader earlier this month.

“The legacy of NEFBA is built on 80 years of industry leadership. This association has provided support and a collective voice for the home building industry in Northeast Florida,” Perkins said. “I am humbly honored to serve as President for the coming year and look forward to working with our Board and members to extend NEFBA’s contribution to the community.”

“Every president must devote a tremendous amount of time and energy to the duties of the position, and it seems that with every passing year, these responsibilities grow,” said NEFBA Executive Officer Jessie Spradley. “Our outgoing president, Chris Wood, had an amazing year, growing our association’s membership to fourth in the nation. I am confident that Meagan will continue forward with great leadership, and I am excited to work together to ensure the housing needs of Northeast Florida are met.”

The organization has 1,200 members with a significant presence in Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties.

DEI Bye Bye

WJXT reports that the University of North Florida is reorganizing parts of its mission that deal with diversity, equity, and inclusion in the wake of the state banning funding for such initiatives.

Casualties include the LGBTQ+ Center. But the DEI ban shouldn’t impact FTEs in the near-term beyond putting more money in their wallets.

“We are working with affected employees to establish new work assignments within the university at their current salary or above. Student clubs making up the Student Alliance for Inclusion and Diversity will remain active registered student organizations at UNF. We recognize there will be other questions that may arise related to the new law, and we will continue to keep you updated,” the university said in a letter to students and staff.

Private funding could be an option for DEI initiatives, and it’s worthwhile watching to see if benefactors do the work the government did until recently.

Poll position

Speaking of UNF, props are due to its Public Opinion Research Lab, which is getting overdue recognition for its polling prowess.

According to 538, it’s the 12th best pollster in the country.

“A pollster’s exact rank is less important than its general position: Pollsters near the top of the list are very trustworthy; those near the middle are good but have minor issues; and you should be wary of data from pollsters near the bottom,” 538 notes, explaining its methodology.

For years, UNF pollsters have provided invaluable insight into local and state races so our readers know what Michael Binder’s shop brings. But for national consumers of polling data, 538’s imprimatur is a clear sign of trust.

In loving memory

U.S. Rep. Aaron Bean, with an assist from fellow Florida delegation member U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack, celebrated the unanimous passage of a bill to rename a post office in Melrose after beloved letter carrier Pamela “Pam” Jane Rock, who tragically died after sustaining injuries while delivering mail in Northeast Florida.

“Pam had a servant’s heart, and it was obvious in the way she lived her life. While her time on this earth was tragically cut short, she served the U.S. Postal Service with passion and integrity,” Bean said. “Designating the Melrose post office in her name will honor her legacy in the community she loved. I am proud this legislation overwhelmingly passed the House and is one step closer to memorializing Pam’s memory and commitment to Floridians.”

Ahead of the bill’s unanimous approval, Bean honored Rock’s public service with a speech on the House floor while her family looked on from the House Gallery.

Rock, who lived in what is now Florida’s 4th Congressional District, was fatally attacked by a pack of dogs in August 2022. She was 61 years old. According to USPS, about 5,400 postal employees were attacked by dogs in 2021. Florida was one of the top 10 states for dog attacks, with 201 incidents reported last year.

If the bill wins Senate approval, the USPS facility at 859 North State Road 21 in Melrose will officially be known as the “Pamela Jane Rock Post Office Building.”

Cammack said she was “pleased” to join Bean in the effort, adding, “Last Congress when we served Putnam County, our entire community was heartbroken by her loss, and I know we’re all comforted knowing her legacy to the community and career she loved will live on. I look forward to visiting the facility in Melrose that will soon bear her name.”

Super Bowl lessons for Jaguars

Super Bowl teams set the blueprint for the rest of the NFL.

That’s how it works in professional sports, football in particular. So, what lessons can the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers teach the Jaguars about how to earn a spot in the biggest game in American sports?

Kansas City’s formula primarily pairs a great offensive-minded coach, Andy Reid, with a future Hall of Fame quarterback. Ordinarily, it would be a stretch to call a 28-year-old a future Hall of Famer, but it’s no stretch in Patrick Mahomes’ case. Since becoming the Chiefs’ starter six seasons ago, Mahomes has been a Pro Bowl pick every year, won two MVP awards, and taken his team to the Super Bowl four times. He’ll be looking for his third Lombardi Trophy this year.

Have the Jaguars followed the same path? Maybe.

Doug Pederson is a well-respected offensive mind with a Super Bowl ring from his time in Philadelphia. Trevor Lawrence looked poised to take the next step this past season after a solid second half in 2022. Still, there was a combination of poor offensive line play, Lawrence’s lack of confidence in pass protection, and injuries that led to a turnover-filled season, which means the jury is still out on Lawrence as a top quarterback in the AFC. The 2024 season will provide more answers.

The 49ers have taken a different tack.

Quarterback Brock Purdy is an MVP finalist this season, but he was the last pick in the draft. That is some impressive scouting.

San Francisco’s success can be attributed as much to the general manager John Lynch as to head coach Kyle Shanahan, another top offensive mind.

Lynch drafted Nick Bosa with the second pick of the draft in 2019. That’s been a home run. Bosa is one of the best passing rushers in the league. Then again, you should find a star with the second pick in the draft.

Lynch also whiffed on three other top 10 picks. Defensive end Soloman Thomas was the third player taken in 2017. He played four years in San Francisco, totaling six sacks. He has played for three teams in his NFL career. That was a miss.

Lynch also drafted offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey with the ninth pick in 2018. McGlinchey was a reliable offensive lineman, playing both right guard and right tackle for San Francisco, but the Niners let him go in free agency before this season.

Finally, and most notably, Lynch drafted Trey Lance to be the quarterback of the future in San Francisco. The third pick in the 2021 draft after Lawrence and Zach Wilson, Lance started just four games in his first two seasons in the league. He was traded to the Dallas Cowboys before the start of the 2023 season after Purdy established himself as the starter — another bad miss.

So, how can the 49ers’ success be attributed to Lynch? Aside from Purdy, he’s added stars like wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, and tight end George Kittle in the draft. He also made free-agent moves to bring in Pro Bowl tackle Trent Williams and running back Christian McCaffrey. This season, he made a trade to bring in another top pass rusher, Chase Young, after Washington decided to purge the roster.

It’s not that Lynch has been perfect as a GM, but he has made the right moves to overcome the draft misses.

That’s another lesson the Jaguars can learn from.