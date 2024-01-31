Gaming dynamics in Florida: An insight into the contraction and redistribution of gaming licenses

In recent years, Florida has witnessed significant shifts in its gaming landscape, particularly regarding the contraction and redistribution of gaming licenses. Now, new legislation (SB 1054) proposes sweeping changes related to the relocation of gaming permits.

Florida’s ban on wagering on live greyhound races marked a pivotal change in the state’s gaming sector. However, the state’s law still recognizes greyhound racing permits for different wagering activities. This adaptability in legislation reflects Florida’s evolving stance on gaming, balancing regulatory changes with economic considerations.

Under Section 550.0555 of the Florida Statutes, specific criteria allow for the relocation of greyhound permits. These include geographical constraints and the necessity to maintain the economic viability of permit holders and nearby pari-mutuel permit holders. The proposed bills further liberalize this process, allowing relocation across county boundaries under certain conditions, such as existing approvals for pari-mutuel wagering and slot machine operations in the destination county.

One notable case is The Big Easy Casino in Hallandale Beach, which is currently positioned for relocation under these provisions. This move exemplifies the strategic realignment within Florida’s gaming industry, focusing on maximizing revenue and operational efficiency. It also plays a crucial role in addressing the economic impact of gaming concentration in certain counties. Other greyhound permits would be eligible in additional Florida counties with cardrooms, but not slots.

With the end of greyhound racing, these facilities have a lot of available land that could be developed into housing. The gaming aspect could be relocated to a better, smaller, and more tourist-driven location. It’s important to note that owners would have to give up an eligible permit in order to relocate.

Recognizing the potential for increased density and its consequences, the legislation establishes a framework for economic improvement and augmentation funding in Gaming Concentrated Counties.

The new bill also introduces other significant provisions. It exempts new relocation provisions from any municipality’s statutory option prohibiting pari-mutuel facilities or cardrooms. It guarantees that relocated pari-mutuel facilities remain eligible to conduct slot machine operations and may include a “slot machine gaming area” at the new location. Moreover, it clarifies that no county referendum is required for permit relocations under these new provisions and the bill would remove the need for permit holders to provide annual proof of permit approval.

This proposed bill represents a notable shift in Florida’s gaming sector. By facilitating easier relocation of permits and broadening the scope of permissible activities at these facilities, the bill could lead to a contraction of traditional gaming venues in favor of more versatile gaming operations. This evolution reflects the changing landscape of the gaming industry and the need to adapt to contemporary gaming preferences while balancing regulatory requirements and local community interests.