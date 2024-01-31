Last Call for 1.31.24 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

A bill that would ban alternative cannabinoids and cap the amount of THC in hemp products is headed to the Senate floor.

Sen. Colleen Burton’s bill (SB 1698) targets substances that produce the same “high” as delta-9 THC, the euphoria-inducing compound commodified by the state’s medical marijuana program.

Ahead of a 17-2 vote, more than one lawmaker on the Senate Fiscal Policy Committee shared their experiences with over-the-counter hemp products — Sen. Corey Simon, a Tallahassee Republican, said he took a hemp product with delta-8 to help him sleep but ended up in the emergency room.

In the House, Republican Rep. Ryan Chamberlin pitched a bill (HB 1371) that would examine abolishing property taxes in Florida. He’s not the first lawmaker to float the idea, and similar plans have failed to gain traction over the decades.

The freshman lawmaker from Belleview said now “it’s time” to try again, equating revenue stream to a tax on unrealized gains and even “slavery” since homeowners must fork over cash every year to keep their homes, even if their mortgage is paid free and clear.

“Think about it. If the IRS started charging us a tax not just on your income but what they thought we could have earned, we would have riots in the streets,” he said. “Yet we get a property tax increase every year on most of our properties in Florida not based on any realized gain in our bank account but based on what the gain could be if we decided to sell it.”

Though Democrats expressed concern on how abolishment could impact local governments, Republicans on the panel embraced the idea and intimated it has support from House Speaker Paul Renner and Speaker-designate Daniel Perez.

The House also moved forward with a plan that would boost pay for the Governor and members of the Cabinet.

The plan, which was introduced with unanimous support from the House Appropriations Committee, would increase statewide elected officials’ salaries to match the pay of Florida Supreme Court justices, who make $251,414 a year. That amounts to a $110,014 pay increase, however, it would not go into effect until 2027 — after Gov. Ron DeSantis and current Cabinet officials term out of office.

Bill Day’s Latest

Evening Reads

—“‘Traitor’: After bitter primary, Ron DeSantis may struggle to win over Trump supporters if he runs again” via Jill Colvin of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

—“Recruited to play sports, and win a culture war” via Susan Dominus of The New York Times

—”Donald Trump to lose 53% of swing-state voters if convicted of a crime” via Jordan Fabian and Gregory Korte of Bloomberg

—”Federal judge dismisses Disney lawsuit against DeSantis” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel

—”The broken promises of the NFL concussion settlement” via Will Hobson of The Washington Post

—“Florida child labor bills: Women farmworkers worry about kids working longer hours in fields” via Jackie Llanos of the Florida Phoenix

—“A trove of ‘lost Basquiats’ led to a splashy exhibition. Then the FBI showed up.” via Bianca Bosker of The Atlantic

—”We can still make a good economy much better” via Oshan Jarow of Vox

Quote of the Day

“When I used to smoke marijuana, one joint maybe had about 10 milligrams (of THC). As I’m listening and been researching this hemp thing, it would be like me smoking 100 joints.”

— Sen. Rosalind Osgood, who would go on to describe herself as a “former professional marijuana smoker” currently in “recovery.”

Put It on the Tab

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

House Budget Chief Tom Leek is warning that the days of state coffers overflowing with pandemic cash are over and that the next budget will be “austere.” Maybe you can shave a few bucks off your bar bill by ordering him something plain, such as a whiskey-water.

Whatever you do, don’t order members of the Senate Fiscal Policy Committee a CBD-infused Hop Water — they’ll stick to regular booze; thank you very much.

Deliver a round of Sidecars to the tiny home down the street; just double-check that it’s under 400 square feet before you hand them off.

Breakthrough Insights

Tune In

The Florida Gators shoot for a fourth straight win when they travel to Rupp Arena to face 10th-ranked Kentucky tonight (8 p.m. ET, ESPN).

The Gators (14-6;4-3 in SEC) and Wildcats opened SEC play on Jan. 6 in Gainesville with a two-point Kentucky win. Florida has lost five straight games in the series and has won just one of the last 10 against the Wildcats (15-4; 5-2).

A Florida win could pull the Gators to within a game of the top spot in the SEC standings.

Florida’s leading scorer, Walter Clayton Jr. scored 23 points against Kentucky in the first meeting between the two teams. He has played well on the road, averaging nearly 18 points per game as a visitor.

Florida has been one of the top-scoring teams in the nation, averaging 85.4 points per game. Only 10 Division I teams are scoring more per contest than the Gators. One of those teams is Kentucky (88.5 points per game). One statistical area the Gators could exploit is rebounding. Kentucky ranks 102nd in the nation in rebounding. Florida is the fifth-best rebounding team.

Getting over the hurdle and beating Kentucky has been a challenge for Florida for most of the last decade. A win in Lexington would be a huge emotional boost in addition to being a substantial win in the standings.

Also tonight:

6:30 p.m. — NCAAW: Florida Gulf Coast Eagles @ Bellarmine Knights

7 p.m. — NCAAW: Florida Atlantic Owls @ UAB Blazers

7 p.m. — NCAAW: Stetson Hatters @ Eastern Kentucky Colonels

7 p.m. — NCAAM: South Florida Bulls @ East Carolina Pirates

7 p.m. — NCAAM: Lipscomb Bisons @ North Florida Ospreys

7 p.m. — NCAAM: Austin Peay Governors @ JU Dolphins

7 p.m. — NCAAM: Baylor Bears @ UCF Knights

7:30 p.m. — Sacramento Kings @ Miami Heat

8 p.m. — Orlando Magic @ San Antonio Spurs

___

Last Call is published by Peter Schorsch, assembled and edited by Phil Ammann and Drew Wilson, with contributions from the staff of Florida Politics.