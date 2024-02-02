Lawmakers have opportunities to further invest in Florida’s workforce this Legislative Session

Florida had much to be proud of in 2023. More Americans moved to Florida than any other state in the country. It was the number one state for educational freedom. Its low taxes, light regulatory touch, and respect for individual rights continue to be a model for the nation.

With Florida’s 126th Legislative Session in full swing, its legislators intend to maintain their track record of strong, conservative policymaking, and addressing the state’s ongoing workforce shortage is a top priority. According to the latest federal Bureau of Labor Statistics data, there are only 53 workers available for every 100 jobs in Florida. Unemployment is low, and every business in the state is struggling to find enough skilled workers to maintain the economic growth and success Florida has enjoyed over the last few years. The healthcare industry, in particular, continues to face severe challenges, with a projected shortage of nearly 60,000 nurses alone by 2034.

By creating new paths to employment, joining workforce-focused interstate compacts, and enacting occupational licensing recognition legislation, Florida can address its workforce shortage and continue leading the Nation in population and economic growth.

First, Florida lawmakers should create new paths to employment by elevating and investing in proven workforce development strategies, such as apprenticeships, employer-led training, industry-sponsored scholarships to technical schools, and similar evidence-based, results-oriented job training programs. As legislators carefully consider Florida’s financial situation, they should direct dollars toward programs that have a track record of connecting workers to in-demand jobs and giving them the skills to thrive.

Beyond financial investment, lawmakers should support policies that eliminate barriers to work. In many industries, stringent licensing laws, scope of practice limitations, and excessive degree requirements unnecessarily prevent otherwise qualified workers from filling jobs. Eliminating these barriers can attract more workers to high-demand fields without jeopardizing public safety or quality. For example, in the health care industry, expanding the scope of practice for nurse practitioners and physician assistants and providing more hands-on, mentored experience for medical students can generate a more robust workforce of care providers and ensure more Floridians have access to health care.

Second, Florida lawmakers should support efforts to join workforce-focused interstate compacts, which create uniform standards across states to allow fully licensed workers, such as physicians, nurses, and physical therapists, to work in multiple states more easily or relocate entirely without risking their licenses. Compacts are strongly supported by the industries that craft them, ensuring they appropriately balance public safety with workforce needs.

Finally, Florida lawmakers should pass legislation to recognize all out-of-state occupational licenses, from accountants to cosmetologists to teachers. As thousands more Americans make Florida their new home, lawmakers have an incentive to make it as easy as possible for new residents to put their licenses to work. Florida is one of 28 states that has not passed a universal licensing recognition law, which would allow new residents with an out-of-state occupational license to register with Florida’s licensing board, pay their annual fee, and get to work. Without such a law, Florida’s new residents risk having to complete duplicative training, take unnecessary exams, and delay their ability to earn income and provide for their families.

The 22 states that have passed licensing recognition laws are reaping the benefits. Excessive licensing rules cost the U.S. economy nearly 2 million jobs and consumers more than $200 billion annually. Universal licensing recognition laws ease this burden, along with increasing interstate migration and generating economic growth for states that pass such laws.

Florida’s lawmakers have already started to advance pro-worker legislation. Parts of the “Live Healthy” package spearheaded by Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo address Florida’s health care worker shortage, and two bills within this package have passed the Senate unanimously. In addition, thanks to the efforts of Sen. Jay Collins, momentum has grown to enact universal licensing recognition.

Florida has proven its willingness to confront difficult problems and provide real solutions. As it faces the twin challenges of a workforce shortage and an influx of new residents, it should demonstrate leadership once again to invest in its workforce and pass pro-worker legislation.

_______

Linda McMahon is the Chair of the America First Policy Institute as well as AFPI’s Center for the American Worker. She is also the former Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration.