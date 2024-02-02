AIPAC endorses Jared Moskowitz for re-election

Washington’s most powerful pro-Israel lobby is endorsing U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz for re-election.

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) praised the Parkland Democrat at a time when U.S.-Israel relations are as critical as ever.

“This AIPAC PAC endorsement is in recognition of your support for the pro-Israel agenda on Capitol Hill and the actions you have taken to strengthen the U.S.-Israel relationship,” wrote AIPAC Director Marilyn Rosenthal in a letter to the Congressman.

“Our support reflects the appreciation of our membership — 3.5 million pro-Israel Americans nationwide — for leaders like you who help strengthen the bonds between the United States and Israel.”

Since his election to Congress in November, Moskowitz has been a leading voice in support of aid to the country and Israel’s right to defend itself following terrorist attacks by Hamas in October.

“Our shared interests and values have always united America and Israel, and I look forward to strengthening the U.S.-Israel relationship for many years to come. Almost nothing in this Congress has had more bipartisan support than standing with Israel. It’s a testament to America’s unwavering commitment to Israel’s safety and security,” Moskowitz said.

“The U.S. must focus its efforts on expanding the Abraham Accords and being the major mediator in the region, pushing for normalization between Israel and its neighbors. As your Congressman, I will always work to strengthen our friendship with Israel further and enhance our strategic partnerships around the globe.”

Moskowitz, before his election to Congress, served as Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Director of Emergency Management, making him the most prominent Democrat in the Republican administration. Before that, he served in the Florida House.

In the U.S. House, Moskowitz has led on eight AIPAC-supported bills, and co-sponsored 26 bills and 28 resolutions backed by the group.

He championed the Reaffirming the State of Israel’s Right to Exist resolution (HR 888), which passed in November on a 412-1 vote, and the Stop Harboring Iranian Petroleum (SHIP) Act (HR 3774), which passed 342-69.

He has also been a vocal supporter of full funding for the U.S.-Israel Memorandum of Understanding and of the Iron Dome defense program, and a critic of the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.