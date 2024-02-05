Florida Retail Federation urges shoppers to show Florida love for Valentine’s Day

There are many reasons to love Florida, and the Florida Retail Federation (FRF) has launched a campaign to remind Sunshine State residents that when it comes to buying Valentine’s Day gifts, they should stick to Florida businesses.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) estimates at least 53% of consumers across America plan to buy gifts for their loved ones for the unofficial holiday on Feb. 14. On average, those customers will likely spend $181.81 each on Valentine’s Day goodies. The organization projects this year’s Feb. 14 will see some $14.2 billion spent on those gifts across the country.

The “Find it in Florida” project launched by the FRF is specifically designed to steer Floridians to keeping their retail purchases in the Sunshine State.

FRF President and CEO Scott Shalley said Sunshine State Valentine’s Day shoppers should step up and be a Cupid by showing some love for Florida merchants.

“Consumers are celebrating more than just their significant others this Valentine’s Day,” Shalley said. “Shoppers are buying for family members and friends this year, and Florida retailers are ready to help shoppers ‘Find It In Florida’ when looking for the perfect gift for those they love.”

The NRF predicts some gift areas will break records for Valentine’s Day spending this year including jewelry at $6.4 billion, flowers at $2.6 billion, clothing at $3 billion and an evening out of dining and entertainment at $4.9 billion.

The “Find it in Florida” website stresses buying from retailers in the Sunshine State helps the state’s own. “When Floridians ‘Find it in Florida’ they help boost the local economy and support community businesses.”

FRF listed the top Valentine’s Day gifts and the percentage of customers who spend their money on those items:

— Candy: 57%

— Greeting cards: 40%

— Flowers: 39%

— An evening out: 32%

— Jewelry: 22%

— Clothing: 21%

— Gift card/gift certificate: 19%

The FRF also noted 40% of people shopping for Valentine’s Day gifts will do their shopping online, while 33% will shop in department stores and another 33% will check out discount stores.