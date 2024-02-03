February 3, 2024
Lincoln Project likens Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler in latest spot
Image via Lincoln Project

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 3, 2024

LP Trump ad Translation
History repeating?

The Lincoln Project’s latest creative draws comparisons between the Donald Trump campaign of 2024 and Adolf Hitler’s reign over Nazi Germany.

“This ad is another in our series demonstrating how Trump is promising that his second term would be anti-democratic in nature – and that we should believe him,” said a member of the group, by way of introducing “Translation.”

The 68-second spot begins with Trump promising to reissue a 2020 executive order targeting so-called “rogue bureaucrats” and “corrupt actors in our national security and intelligence apparatus.”

The sound is superimposed over Nazi-aligned German forces goosestepping down the street in historic footage, Jews being pulled from shops and beaten down by Nazi thugs, and supporters making the “Heil Hitler” salute.

Around the 30-second mark, sound of Trump vowing to create a “Truth and Reconciliation Commission” is juxtaposed with more video of Nazi loyalists making salutes.

From there, book burning footage provides the backdrop for Trump’s vow of a “major crackdown” on “government leakers” who collaborate with the “fake news.”

Trump’s promise to move government agencies outside of the “Washington swamp” is then backdropped by burning buildings.

“We’ve heard the kind of promises that Trump is making before, but last time they were in German,” a graphic asserts once the former President’s voice stops.

See the ad below.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

