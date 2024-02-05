February 5, 2024
Florida gas prices dip after 12-cent jump

Jesse Scheckner
February 5, 2024

gas pump supply (Large)
The average price statewide on Monday morning was $3.22 per gallon.

Gas prices in Florida are dropping again after rising 12 cents last week, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group.

Pump prices in the Sunshine State increased to a three-month high of $3.27 per gallon Thursday, due largely to rising crude oil and gasoline futures prices.

Then, as gas futures prices dipped, so did gas prices.

“Futures prices reversed course last week, enabling pump prices to drop 4 cents in the past three days,” AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said in a statement. “Sunday’s state average was $3.23 per gallon and falling.”

On Monday morning, the average price statewide was $3.22 per gallon, 7 cents higher than the national average.

Gasoline futures prices fell 15 cents per gallon last week. Meanwhile, the U.S. price for crude oil declined 7% to $5.73 per barrel. Friday’s closing price was $72.28 per barrel — the lowest daily closing price in two weeks.

Florida motorists are paying the most for gas in the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area, where the price at the pump averages $3.41 per gallon, followed by Naples ($3.30) and Fort Lauderdale ($3.29).

The least expensive metro market is Panama City, where drivers and motorcyclists are refueling for $2.94 per gallon on average, followed by the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area ($2.96) and Pensacola ($3).

Nationally, Hawaiians are paying the most for fuel ($4.67), followed by California ($4.57) and Washington ($3.92).

Oklahoma and Wyoming have the cheapest gas ($2.68), followed by Mississippi ($2.75).

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

