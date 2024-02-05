Nikki Fried to address Jacksonville lawyers

The Chair of the Florida Democratic Party (FDP) will be in Jacksonville on Tuesday.

Nikki Fried is booked to address the Jacksonville Bar Association (JBA) during a “lunch and learn” event at noon, to be held at the Duval County Courthouse in the Jury Assembly Room.

Fried is the former Commissioner of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS), serving a term before her unsuccessful 2022 bid for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.

Her bio, via JBA, notes she was also once “head of the Felony Division at the Alachua County Public Defender’s Office and worked in private practice in South Florida, defending homeowners against foreclosure during the 2007-2008 housing crisis” before going into lobbying in Tallahassee, with topics including “at-risk children, the Broward County School Board, and the expansion of patient access to medical marijuana.”

Fried previously lived in Jacksonville’s Riverside area, a point she has made in previous stops in Duval County in her official capacities as FDACS chief and FDP Chair and in campaign visits over the years. So, this event is the latest homecoming of sorts for the South Florida native.