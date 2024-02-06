February 6, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis will be ‘very active’ in keeping Spring Break from going ‘off the rails’
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 3/7/23-Gov. Ron DeSantis during a news conference, Tuesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 6, 20243min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Tiger King’s Carole Baskin asks Florida Supreme Court to review defamation lawsuit ruling

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate panel advances THC caps as hedge against pot legalization

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Delegation for 2.6.24: Deal or no deal — Hamas — senioritis — insurrection

FLAPOL030723CH069
'That applies to anywhere in the state.'

Ron DeSantis has issued another warning to wayward Spring Breakers that the state of Florida is ready to police them as needed.

During a press conference in Orange City, the Governor said people “can count on us to be very active as the circumstances require” and that his administration would be “working with our local communities up and down the state of Florida.”

“We are not going to allow things in some of these pockets of Florida when Spring Break happens to just kind of go off the rails, like it’s gone on down there,” DeSantis said.

“That applies to anywhere in the state, anywhere that any local governments, local communities that want our assistance, we want to be there. But we’ve had to go into Miami Beach and help out and we want to do that on the front end so that we’re not spoiling it for everybody else, because there’s a lot to see and do all throughout the state.”

“We want to make sure that we have a good order, public safety and businesses are thriving and to enjoy being Floridians and don’t have any of their freedoms impinged upon,” DeSantis said.

The Governor offered caution to revelers to avoid “melee” situations the day before during a press conference in Miami Beach. He suggested the Florida State Guard may be tasked with enforcement.

Prior to that, he told peace officers that his administration was focused on events to come.

During remarks to the Florida Sheriffs Association Conference, DeSantis told the law officers they should “do what you need to do” to maintain order during those days of seaside debauchery later this year.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBill tightening Florida's Brazilian butt lift law clears Senate panel

nextRon DeSantis backs ban on certain flags in government buildings, schools, and universities

One comment

  • Michael K

    February 6, 2024 at 3:05 pm

    Is he going to shoot them dead cold?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories