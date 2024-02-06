Ron DeSantis will be ‘very active’ in keeping Spring Break from going ‘off the rails’

Ron DeSantis has issued another warning to wayward Spring Breakers that the state of Florida is ready to police them as needed.

During a press conference in Orange City, the Governor said people “can count on us to be very active as the circumstances require” and that his administration would be “working with our local communities up and down the state of Florida.”

“We are not going to allow things in some of these pockets of Florida when Spring Break happens to just kind of go off the rails, like it’s gone on down there,” DeSantis said.

“That applies to anywhere in the state, anywhere that any local governments, local communities that want our assistance, we want to be there. But we’ve had to go into Miami Beach and help out and we want to do that on the front end so that we’re not spoiling it for everybody else, because there’s a lot to see and do all throughout the state.”

“We want to make sure that we have a good order, public safety and businesses are thriving and to enjoy being Floridians and don’t have any of their freedoms impinged upon,” DeSantis said.

The Governor offered caution to revelers to avoid “melee” situations the day before during a press conference in Miami Beach. He suggested the Florida State Guard may be tasked with enforcement.

Prior to that, he told peace officers that his administration was focused on events to come.

During remarks to the Florida Sheriffs Association Conference, DeSantis told the law officers they should “do what you need to do” to maintain order during those days of seaside debauchery later this year.