Last Call for 2.6.24 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

The House last week started advancing a bill that would limit THC content in potential recreational marijuana, and the Senate followed suit on Tuesday.

The Senate Health Policy Committee’s legislation (SB 7050) would cap THC in flower, such as the type one might use in a pipe or a pre-roll, at 30%. The more onerous cap for the potential industry: a 60% limit on the THC in concentrates. Edibles would not be able to have a potency variance greater than 15%, per an amendment adopted Tuesday.

The proposal would “take effect 30 days after passage of an amendment to the State Constitution authorizing adult personal use of marijuana.” Assuming the proposed amendment makes the 2024 ballot and earns voter approval, the effective date would be Dec. 5.

Members of the public decried the legislation as a “preemptive strike” against the ballot initiative, with one marveling that such a thing could happen in the “Free State of Florida.” But those rhetorical appeals fell on deaf ears as committee members voted in favor of the bill along party lines.

Senators on the Transportation Committee, meanwhile, voted unanimously in favor of a bill that aimed at stamping out dangerous car racing, stunt driving and street takeovers. Sponsored by Miami Democratic Sen. Jason Pizzo, SB 1764 would raise the fine for coordinating or participating in an illegal stunt driving, drag racing or street takeover event to up to $2,000 for a first offense. Violators would also lose their licenses for one year.

The proposed fines were higher in the original bill, but were changed to align with the House companion, which is one stop away from a floor vote.

And in the House, a measure (HB 757) sponsored by Pensacola Republican Rep. Alex Andrade that would make it easier to successfully sue news outlets for defamation moved through its second committee stop despite dissent from Democrats and some conservative groups.

While many left-leaning interests waived in opposition to the bill, Christopher Stranburg, Legislative Affairs Director for the libertarian-conservative group Americans for Prosperity, echoed Democratic Rep. Angie Nixon’s concern that the law would set Florida up to be a “litigation factory.”

“We think that this opens up the state to forum shopping in defamation causes of action. We think that it’s going to increase a lot of litigation and we would strongly oppose that,” he said.

The Senate companion, SB 1780 by Republican Sen. Jason Brodeur, moved through its first committee stop on Monday.

Bill Day’s Latest

Quote of the Day

“I would say that this is probably a great bill but it’s not a perfect bill. Because we don’t do perfect in the Florida House or the Florida Senate. We take steps to get from point A to point B to point C to point D and maybe, someday, we’ll make the world a better place.”

— Rep. Michael Grant, on the House’s version of the Live Healthy proposal (HB 1542).

Put It on the Tab

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

We’re not giving Sen. Jonathan Martin a cocktail for ushering the “Right to Rock Act” through its Senate debut. We’re getting him a bottle of Night Train Express … or Nightrain, as the rock stars call it.

Serve Sen. Pizzo a Quarter Miler for his bill cracking down on those pesky drivers who live their lives a quarter mile at a time.

Rep. Andrade says his defamation bill won’t turn Florida into a “litigation factory,” as one colleague put it, but he still gets a Scofflaw for raising fears of lawsuit “forum shopping.”

Breakthrough Insights

Tune In

Florida’s two NBA teams meet tonight in Miami as the Heat host the Magic (7:30 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Florida).

Orlando (27-23) leads the Southeast Division by a game over Miami (26-24). The Kaseya Center has not offered the Heat much of a home-court advantage. Miami has the same record at home as they do on the road.

Tonight’s game will be the fourth meeting between the two teams. The Magic won the first two meetings, with the Heat responding with a 105-87 win on Jan. 21. Today is the last scheduled meeting between the two teams. They could meet again in the playoffs.

Miami has won two of their last three games following a seven-game losing streak. Orlando has been steadier lately, winning three in a row and four of their last five games.

In Orlando’s most recent victory, a 111-99 win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, Franz Wagner scored a career-high 38 points against the worst team in the league.

In the previous meetings between the Heat and Magic, Orlando has won despite being less efficient than usual on offense. Throughout the entire season, the Magic averaged 111.6 points per game. In three games against Miami, Orlando has averaged 102.3 points per game.

Also tonight:

7 p.m. — Philadelphia Flyers @ Florida Panthers

7 p.m. — NCAAM: Florida State Seminoles @ Boston College Eagles

9 p.m. — NCAAM: Charlotte 49ers @ South Florida Bulls

