February 6, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Pete Boland files for St. Pete City Council, hopes to replace Ed Montanari
Image via Brian James.

Janelle Irwin TaylorFebruary 6, 20244min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Leadership coach Norby Belz to challenge Fort Lauderdale Commissioner in District 1

FederalHeadlines

House vote to impeach Alejandro Mayorkas fails, thwarted by Republican defections

Culture WarsHeadlines

Flag restrictions backed by Ron DeSantis stall in Senate

Pete Boland
'We’re gonna put St Pete first, protect the taxpayer’s money at City Hall and fight for common sense.'

Restaurant and bar owner Pete Boland has filed to run for St. Petersburg City Council in District 3, the seat currently held by Ed Montanari.

Montanari is not seeking re-election due to term limits and is instead running for a House seat.

While St. Pete City Council races are statutorily nonpartisan, Boland is a Republican. He’ll face two candidates with political leanings on the other side of the aisle — progressive candidate Nicholas Carey and establishment Democrat choice Juan Lopez Estevez (former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn and former St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman have each endorsed him).

Boland’s entrance into the race with give voters in the district a candidate choice more in line with their current representative — Montanari is also a Republican. District 3 is one of only two districts in the city with a voter registration that favors the GOP; the other is District 1. In District 3, Republicans outnumber Democrats 8,850 voters to 7,239.

Boland ran unsuccessfully for Mayor in 2021, losing in the Primary that year to then-City Council member Robert Blackmon and then-Pinellas County Commissioner Ken Welch, who went on to win the General Election that year, becoming the city’s first African American Mayor.

While Boland failed to make the runoff that year, he ran a serious campaign, raising more than $50,000 in just the few weeks of the campaign alone. Boland and Blackmon offered voters a more conservative choice — those both ran moderate platforms — and Blackmon’s name recognition as a sitting Council member likely helped him notch the votes to secure his spot in the runoff.

Now, Boland hopes to continue the message he began three years ago.

“We’re going to put St Pete first, protect the taxpayer’s money at City Hall and fight for common sense. I’m also going to do all that I can to be the voice for the people of Shore Acres and the business community,” Boland said, referencing one of the neighborhoods in District 3, which covers parts of northeast St. Pete, including Old Northeast, Shore Acres and Meadowlawn.

“We’ve been gearing up for this for a long time and my family and friends are excited about the campaign ahead and the prospect of serving our beloved hometown,” Boland added.

Boland, who owns The Galley and Mary Margaret’s Old Irish Tavern, calls St. Pete his “forever home,” having been born and raised in the city and later becoming a local small business owner.

Post Views: 0

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLast Call for 2.6.24 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

nextRick LoCastro maintains innocence as prosecutors issue warrant for his arrest

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories