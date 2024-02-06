Rick LoCastro maintains innocence as prosecutors issue warrant for his arrest

Prosecutors issued a warrant for Collier County Commissioner Rick LoCastro’s arrest over a domestic incident. The Marco Island Republican issued a lengthy statement denying any wrongdoing.

“I am saddened to share that the Monroe County State Attorney’s office has pressed charges against me for something I did not do,” LoCastro said. “From the outset, let me be clear: the charges against me are false. They have no merit. I have never done anything to harm any person, physically or otherwise.

Naples Police in October investigated a reported dispute between LoCastro and his girlfriend at the London Club located within the Bellasera Hotel, according to WINK News.

Police reports show police interviewed the woman in October and she had a bloody nose. LoCastro said she hurt herself falling out of a vehicle, but the woman claimed LoCastro tore her from the vehicle. No arrest was immediately made.

The woman later filed a report to Marco Island Police alleging prior abuse in a battery at a previous debate.

After the warrant was issued, LoCastro’s statement maintained his version of events.

“Four months ago, my date at a social engagement became very intoxicated and fell,” he said.

“Police officers at the scene determined there were no injuries nor any indication of wrongdoing. That evening, she did not blame me or anyone else; she described it as the accident it was. Later, she chose to tell a much different story. I’m grieved that she would falsely accuse me or anyone else. But I am not afraid of the truth or the facts. They will exonerate me. I have fully cooperated at every step of this matter, which should have been closed four months ago.”

Based on LoCastro holding elected office in Collier County, Gov. Ron DeSantis reassigned handling of the case to the neighboring 16th Judicial Circuit in Monroe County.

LoCastro said the court of public opinion too often judges public figures as guilty before all facts come out, but he is confident the legal system will ultimately exonerate him.

“My entire career has been about service to others, and I do not retreat from that duty now,” he said. “Our legal system is absolutely vital, and it should never be abused. We will work to ensure the truth is made known according to the due process of law.”