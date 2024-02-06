Skylar Zander: Energy abundance is critical to Florida’s economic success

Naturally, the majority of Floridians are supportive of protecting our environment while also providing for the needs of our everyday lives at a lower cost to consumers. With this in mind, Sen. Jay Collins and Rep. Bobby Payne are sponsoring legislation that will positively impact us all in the great state of Florida.

We are living in the world of Bidenomics and high inflation, we have seen energy costs go through the roof and continue to rise. And, even though there isn’t a ton we can do at the state level in regard to energy policy, the Florida legislature is working hard to ensure Florida can improve our energy supply as much as possible, especially as a hurricane-prone state, we want to make sure we are as diverse and resilient as possible.

Senate Bill 1624 and House Bill 1645 would ensure a cost-effective, diverse, and affordable energy supply by lifting various overburdensome regulations while keeping our energy resources safely supplied in our state. Not only will it reduce taxation on energy so we can save a buck or two, but the bill is intended to ensure that we produce more of our own energy and that we meet supply and demand more smoothly.

This legislation frees up the Public Service Commission to further diversify our energy opportunities and investigate all options of energy supplies, even potentially nuclear, in the most protected ways. When we look at nuclear energy and see how well it is going in countries like Europe, we know we can safely develop nuclear reactors to power neighborhoods for decades while lowering energy use and costs. As consumers, it will allow us to have more choices as to what type of energy we want to use. It also opens the door for both private and public utilities to further diversify their energy portfolio as well.

Ideally, the federal government should be opening homegrown energy and stop relying on foreign governments, which we all know is a safety risk, but also a hindrance to energy independence. We should also be letting the market dictate our energy grid to ensure it is resilient and reliable at home. Florida is doing all it can in this legislation to help us become more energy-independent.

We, as Floridians, should support and encourage our lawmakers to pass this good bill. A bill that will protect the state’s natural resources, including its coastlines, tributaries, and waterways, by making sure any energy development is completed correctly while diversifying the grid. Safely ensuring we support positive economic growth for Florida in the energy space is a win for everyone.

Skylar Zander is the state director of Americans for Prosperity, Florida.