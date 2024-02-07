February 7, 2024
Ashley Moody set to ask state Supreme Court to keep abortion protections off the ballot
Not just anyone is invited to join Ashley Moody's opioid lawsuit.

Ashley Moody
If the question is allowed on the ballot, 60% of voters would have to approve it.

Attorney General Ashley Moody is expected to ask the state Supreme Court to keep an abortion-rights measure off November’s ballot on Wednesday, saying it misleads voters and could be used to expand abortion rights in the future.

Proponents of the proposed amendment say the language is clear and concise and that Moody is playing politics instead of letting voters decide whether to protect access to abortions.

The case will be a test on whether Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who appointed five of the seven Judges, has changed the direction of a court that in past years has interpreted a privacy clause in the state constitution to strike down some abortion restrictions. No decision is expected Wednesday.

The proposed amendment would allow abortions to remain legal until the fetus is viable. Moody has argued that abortion rights proponents and opponents have differing interpretations as to what viability means. Those differences along with the failure to define “health” and “health-care provider,” are enough to deceive voters and potentially open a box of legal questions in the future, she previously told the court.

The arguments come as both sides of the abortion debate wait for the Florida Supreme Court to rule on whether to uphold a 15-week abortion ban passed two years ago. Last year, lawmakers went further and passed a ban at six weeks, which is before many women even know they are pregnant, but it won’t take effect if the court throws out the 2022 ban signed by DeSantis.

If the question is allowed on the ballot, 60% of voters would have to approve it.

Any change in abortion access in Florida would be felt out of state as well because the Sunshine State traditionally has been a haven for women in the southeastern U.S. seeking abortions. Nearby Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi have bans on abortion at all stages of pregnancy, and Georgia has a ban on terminating pregnancies after cardiac activity can be detected.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

2 comments

  • JD

    February 7, 2024 at 10:08 am

    What a See You Next Tuesday kind of woman.

    Karma’s coming for all of the FLGOP. It will be a popcorn event.

    Reply

  • Michael K

    February 7, 2024 at 10:25 am

    Moody and the GOP are wildly out of step in this issue – and they know it. If the DeSantis court rules with Moody on this, we will know for certain just how corrupt and partisan this court truly is.

    Reply

