Marco Rubio wants the 49ers to win and shut down Taylor Swift conspiracies

Sen. Marco Rubio wants the San Francisco 49ers to win the Super Bowl— just to shut down Taylor Swift conspiracies. But he thinks the Kansas City Chiefs will likely take the Vince Lombardi Trophy anyway.

During a CNN appearance Sunday, the avid football fan offered his take on the big game.

“I want the 49ers to win so we can get rid of these conspiracy theories about Taylor Swift. Never in my life have I been motivated by anything other than football, but this time, I think if the 49ers win, it’ll be perfect,” he said. “It would get rid of all these conspiracy theories.”

In the buildup to the Super Bowl, some right-wing commentators have posted a number of conspiracies that pop superstar Swift’s romantic relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was a “psy-op” operation. Swift’s appearance at games has already contributed to record viewership for Chiefs games.

The notion is Swift, who has already endorsed President Joe Biden in 2020, could use the platform to encourage audiences to vote for the Democrat.

That’s something many voices across the political spectrum have dismissed as hogwash. Rubio, the ranking Republican of the Senate Intelligence Committee and somewhat of an expert on actual psyop activity, would likely have some insight into any federal government operation to match-make America’s top reigning pop star with a member of a Super Bowl caliber sports team.

The Senator also briefly played college football before embarking on a political career. His son Anthony also committed as a walk-on last year with the University of Florida as a redshirt freshman, though he did not see action.

The knowledge of football, more than intel operations, makes the Senator think the Chiefs will emerge as champions on Sunday.

“I think the Chiefs are probably going to win,” Rubio told CNN host Jake Tapper.