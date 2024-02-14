Not where you want to be: 2 Florida cities ranked in top 15 for worst drivers in major metropolises

When it comes to bad drivers, Florida has two cities that are ranked among the top 15 with the most deadly results on the road, according to a new analysis of road safety in the nation’s largest cities published by Forbes magazine.

The study included factors such as fatal deaths per 100,000 people and the number of fatal accidents involving distracted or drunk drivers. Forbes analyzed on “the 50 most populated cities” in the U.S., according to its methodology.

The numbers are not flattering for Tampa (No. 10 in terms of worst drivers) or Jacksonville (No. 14). Both landed in the upper half for dangerous driving among America’s largest cities. Miami came in at No. 26, just around the middle of the list.

Tampa had 14.47 total fatal auto accidents per 100,000 people per year. That single metric alone is the eighth highest among the states sampled. Tampa also had 15.42 people per 100,000 killed in those wrecks and 0.75 people per 100,000 who died in a crash involving a drunk driver in the Gulf Coast metropolis.

Jacksonville didn’t fare much better. The Northeast Florida hub recorded 15.32 fatal accidents per 100,000 residents per year. Some 16.32 people per 100,000 died in auto wrecks, and 4.49 per 100,000 were killed in crashes involving drunk driving.

Miami has 12.55 fatal auto wrecks per 100,000 people. Out of that figure, there were 13.21 people per 100,000 in Miami who were killed in those collisions. Another 2.54 people per 100,000 died in a crash involving a drunk driver in Miami.

The worst drivers among the 50 most populous U.S. cities could be found in Albuquerque, New Mexico, according to Forbes. Ranked first for the worst, Albuquerque saw 17.11 fatal accidents per 100,000 people and 18.11 people who were killed in those crashes per 100,000. There were 4.67 people per 100,000 who died at the hands of a drunk driver.

Rounding out the list of top five cities for worst drivers were Memphis, Tennessee, Detroit, Tucson, Arizona, and Kansas City, Missouri, respectively.

Texas is the state with the most cities in the top 15 for worst drivers. Those cities included Dallas, Fort Worth and San Antonio.

Forbes compiled the metrics for the analysis from a five-year average between 2017 to 2021. The sources for that information were the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the U.S. Census Bureau.