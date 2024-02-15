Bill giving state control over food delivery regs clears final Senate committee stop

The state is looking to swallow up all regulatory authority over food delivery apps such as Uber Eats and GrubHub, per legislation advanced by the Senate Fiscal Policy Committee.

SB 676, filed by GOP Sen. Jennifer Bradley of Clay County, would preempt the regulation of “food delivery platforms” that corral orders from multiple restaurants to the government in Tallahassee.

The Clay County Republican cited the need for “consistent standards” regulating the compact between delivery companies and food providers in pitching her bill Thursday.

The legislation is supported by the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, Grubhub, the Associated Industries of Florida, Uber Technologies, the Florida Chamber, TechNet and the James Madison Institute.

The Digital Restaurant Association opposes the bill.

The bill requires delivery platforms to obtain the written or electronic consent of restaurants before picking up orders.

Platforms are required to remove restaurants within 10 days of a request to do so as well.

Delivery platforms also couldn’t intentionally inflate or deflate restaurant pricing.

Delivery platforms would also be required to itemize costs for their customers starting in July 2025 if this bill becomes law. Customers also would have unlimited rights to appeal disputed orders and transactions under this legislation.

The Division of Hotels and Restaurants within the Department of Business and Professional Regulation would be tasked with enforcing this bill, which would expand its staff and its mission.

An analysis of the legislation anticipates it will need three additional staff and $309,705 for starters, but that money could be offset by the collection of fines for noncompliance. Those fines are capped at $1,000 in this legislation.

This measure has one stop ahead before full Senate consideration.

A similar House bill is still in the committee process.